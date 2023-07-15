Missions use homers to grab early lead, hold on for win

MISSIONS 4, NATURALS 2

Brandon Valenzuela and Korry Howell both homered to give the Missions an early lead and San Antonio pitchers did the rest against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals in the opening game following the All-Star break on Friday night at Wolff Stadium in San Antonio.

San Antonio got a two-run home run from Valenzuela in the second and a solo shot by Howell in the fourth inning off Naturals starter Noah Cameron (0-6). That put the Missions in front 4-0 after four innings.

Northwest Arkansas cut the deficit in half on a two-out, two-run single by Parker Bates in the top of the eighth.

The Naturals loaded the bases with nobody out in the top of the first thanks to singles by Tyler Tolbert and Diego Hernandez followed by a walk to Peyton Wilson. But San Antonio starter Jose Espada struck out three straight Naturals to end the threat.

Morgan McCullough went 3 for 4 and scored a run for the Naturals, who out-hit San Antonio 11-8.

Earlier Friday, a couple of personnel moves were announced by the Naturals. Northwest Arkansas reliever Steven Cruz was transferred Class AAA Omaha and pitcher Anderson Paulino was sent from High-A Quad Cities to Northwest Arkansas.

Cruz leads the Texas League with 9 saves and had a 2.20 ERA in 29 relief outings. He struck out 42 in 32 2/3 innings and hasn't given up an earned run in the past 16 2/3 innings. Paulino has struck out 35 in 34 innings and has allowed just one home run. He's 0-2 with a 3.97 ERA and 7 saves.