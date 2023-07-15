Money and the jets

If any more incidents of air rage make the news this summer, it's doubtful they will be the result of ticket prices.

Bloomberg News reports that "U.S. airfares in June fell 8.1 percent from the prior month, the third consecutive decline and the largest drop since last July." It was the second-largest drop since April 2020 when covid was doing its best to shut down the world. Compared to June 2022, fares are down 18.9 percent.

Analysts estimate that by Labor Day, 275 million Americans will have gone to some destination by air. That's a 19 percent increase over last summer. For these flyers, it may feel like Christmas in July.

Travelers have the price of jet fuel to thank. Just as we've watched the average price of regular unleaded gasoline in Arkansas take a dramatic drop from $4.23 last July to $3.14 this month, jet fuel prices have dropped even more.

Jet fuel prices, according to Bloomberg, "have tumbled 57 percent" this year.

Fuel prices and labor are the two biggest expenses incurred by airlines; therein lies the difference between last summer and this one.

While transporting 19 percent more travelers at the same time that fuel prices are dropping is great news for airlines, we don't expect airlines to stop charging exorbitant baggage fees. That may be enough to cause a few impolite conversations between passengers and flight crews.