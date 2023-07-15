



Kevin Spacey denied that grabbing men by the crotch was his "trademark" pickup move as he grew testy under questioning Friday by the prosecutor in his sexual assault trial in a London courtroom. In a heated exchange that required intervention by the judge, Spacey was asked about allegations that he aggressively grabbed a man backstage at a charity event in a theater. "Absolute bollocks!" Spacey replied to titters from the gallery in the packed courtroom. "Yes, because that's exactly where you did grab him, isn't it?" prosecutor Christine Agnew snapped back. "Really?" Spacey said as he looked up in disbelief at Justice Mark Wall. "Did he accuse me of grabbing his bollocks?" Someone said, "Yes," and Wall told him to answer the prosecutor's question. "I did not," Spacey said. The two-time Oscar winner stuck to his testimony from a day earlier in which he insisted he never sexually assaulted three of the four accusers who alleged disturbing encounters between 2001 and 2013 that escalated from unwanted touching to aggressive fondling. He dismissed one man's claims as "pure fantasy" and said he shared consensual encounters with two others who later regretted it. He accepted the crotch-grabbing allegations by a fourth man, saying he had made a "clumsy pass" during a night of heavy drinking. Spacey was irritable at moments and laughed off other questions in his final chance to win over jurors in a case that could affect whether he's able to make a comeback after sexual misconduct accusations derailed his once-stellar career. The 63-year-old American, who is identified in court by his full name, Kevin Spacey Fowler, has pleaded innocent to a dozen charges that include sexual and indecent assault counts and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. He could face a prison term if convicted.

The ex-wife of R&B singer Usher is calling to drain Georgia's largest lake, where her son was fatally injured 11 years ago. Fashion designer Tameka Foster has collected more than 2,500 signatures for her online petition imploring officials to "drain, clean, and restore" Lake Sidney Lanier to allow for safety improvements and the removal of hazardous debris and other obstructions. Kile Glover, her 11-year-old son with Bounce TV founder Ryan Glover, died after a personal watercraft struck the boy as he floated on the lake in an inner tube. "Draining, cleaning, and restoring Lake Lanier is not only necessary but also an opportunity to honor the memory of those who have lost their lives and prevent further tragedies," Foster, 52, says in her change.org petition, which she has also promoted on her Instagram page. Heavy traffic on the lake has resulted in hundreds of boat collisions in the past three decades, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

Actor Kevin Spacey, left, arrives at Southwark Crown Court in London, Britain, Friday, July 14, 2023. Spacey faces hours of cross-examination Friday. The Oscar-winning actor, 63, has previously denied 12 charges, including sexual assault and indecent assault, alleged to have been committed over more than a decade. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)



Tameka Foster Raymond, ex-wife of Hip-hop artist Usher Raymond, looks on during a recess in court for a custody fight involving their two sons Tuesday, May 22, 2012, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)





