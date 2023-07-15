UPS makes plans

in case of strike

UPS said it has started "business continuity" training for managers, as a Teamsters strike looms if the two sides do not reach agreement by Aug. 1.

The announcement by UPS is an indication it plans to have management employees help deliver packages if there is a walkout. But that's still seen as unlikely to be enough to handle the work normally done by 340,000 Teamsters at UPS.

"We remain focused on reaching an agreement with the Teamsters that is a win for UPS employees, our customers, our union, and our company before Aug. 1," UPS said in a written statement. "While we have made great progress and are close to reaching an agreement, we have a responsibility as an essential service provider to take steps to help ensure we can deliver our customers' packages if the Teamsters choose to strike."

UPS said in coming weeks, "many of our U.S. employees will participate in training that would help them safely serve our customers if there is a labor disruption."

The company said this would have no effect on current operations or ongoing efforts to finalize a new contract.

American, JetBlue

to end partnership

NEW YORK -- American Airlines and JetBlue Airways will end their partnership in the Northeast next week, after a judge ruled that the deal violates antitrust law.

JetBlue said Friday that it will end codesharing -- the practice of selling seats on each other's flights -- and reciprocal frequent-flyer benefits on July 21.

Customers who already bought a ticket through the partnership will have until that date to add their frequent-flyer number to the booking to get points in their account, the airline said.

A federal judge in Boston ruled in May that the airlines must disband their agreement, called the Northeast Alliance. The Justice Department sued to kill the deal, which began in early 2021 and is focused on flights in New York and Boston, saying it would limit competition and hurt consumers by driving up prices.

American plans to appeal the ruling, but JetBlue announced last week that it would not appeal and would instead turn its focus to saving its proposed $3.8 billion purchase of Spirit Airlines. The Justice Department has also sued to block that deal, and a trial is scheduled for October.

State index finishes

day down by 2.57

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Friday at 828.51, down 2.57.

Shares of Murphy USA rose 1.6% to lead the index. Murphy Oil shares fell 5%. Uniti Group shares tumbled 7%.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.