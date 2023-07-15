Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" -- National security adviser Jake Sullivan; former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a Republican presidential candidate. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's "Meet the Press" -- Jake Sullivan; Sens. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., and Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' "Face the Nation" -- Jake Sullivan; Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas; Mesa, Ariz., Mayor John Giles; IAC Chairman Barry Diller. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's "State of the Union" -- Jake Sullivan; Christie; Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz.; Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, D-Pa. 8 a.m.

"Fox News Sunday" -- National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby; Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

