FOOTBALL

Atlanta remains SEC host

It looks like the SEC Championship game will remain in Atlanta for a good while longer. How much longer remains to be seen. SEC officials confirmed Friday its intention to keep playing its ultra-popular conference title game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium beyond 2026, when the current contract expires. The SEC has conducted its football championship in Atlanta every year since 1994. However, other cities such as Nashville, Tenn., which is opening a new stadium for the Tennessee Titans in 2026, have reached out to the league about possibly hosting future games. With the conference expanding to 16 teams in 2024 to include former Big 12 members Oklahoma and Texas, Dallas also reportedly is among other cities that have expressed interest in possibly hosting the SEC's marquee in the future.

Former Pro Bowl DT retires

Former Pro Bowl defensive tackle Malik Jackson is retiring after 10 NFL seasons. Jackson played four seasons in Denver after being a fifth-round pick out of Tennessee in the 2012 NFL Draft. He helped the Broncos win Super Bowl 50 in 2016 before moving on to play three seasons in Jacksonville. Jackson earned a spot in the 2017 Pro Bowl after finishing with eight sacks and played the next two seasons in Philadelphia. The 33-year-old spent the 2021 season with Cleveland and didn't play last year. Jackson had 292 tackles and 35 1/2 sacks in 142 career games.

BASEBALL

Kershaw out until August

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw said Friday that he likely won't return from a sore left shoulder until August. Kershaw was put on the injured list on July 3 and got an MRI after consulting with Los Angeles head team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache. The 35-year-old left-hander had hoped to return shortly after the All-Star break, but now says he needs time to heal. The Dodgers did not announce what the MRI revealed, and Kershaw seemed frustrated by the diagnosis. He played catch Friday and said he was going to throw a bullpen session next week in Baltimore.

Angels place three on IL

The slumping Los Angeles Angels placed third baseman Anthony Rendon, outfielder Jo Adell and rookie right-hander Sam Bachman on the injured list Friday before their first game back from the All-Star break. Rendon has been sidelined with a bruised left shin since July 4, when he fouled a ball off his leg. The $245 million third baseman is on the injured list for the third time already this season after missing 30 games in two previous stints. Rendon, who is batting .236 with 2 home runs and 22 RBI, hasn't played more than 58 games in a season since joining the Angels in 2020. Adell joined Rendon on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain, while Bachman is on the 15-day list with right shoulder inflammation that isn't thought to be too serious, Manager Phil Nevin said. All three moves are retroactive to July 11.

GOLF

Glover remains on a roll

Lucas Glover extended his streak of rounds in the 60s to 10 and his lead in the Barbasol Championship to two shots, shooting a 4-under 68 in Friday's second round at Keene Trace. Glover was at 13-under 131, with Adam Long, Vincent Norrman and Daniel Brown his closest pursuers. The 43-year-old Glover switched to a long putter two weeks ago at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and it paid off immediately as he began his run of sub-70 rounds. He tied for fourth that week in Detroit and tied for sixth last week at the John Deere Classic. Glover didn't make as many putts as he did in Thursday's opening 63 but was 3 under through 14 holes before making his only bogey of the day on the par-4 sixth. He then closed with birdies on his final two holes. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 70 and finished at 3-under 141, but missed the cut by a stroke. Andrew Landry (Razorbacks) struggled with a 75 on Friday and finished at even-par 144.

Park in front at Dana Open

Annie Park birdied seven of the last 10 holes Friday in the Dana Open in Sylvania, Ohio, for an 8-under 63 and a two-stroke lead over U.S. Women's Open champion Allisen Corpuz, Linn Grant and Jaravee Boonchant. Park closed her opening nine at Highland Meadows with a birdie on No. 18 and added birdies on the first four holes on the front nine. She also birdied Nos. 7 and 8, playing her final nine in 6-under 28 to reach 11-under 131. The 28-year-old Park won the 2018 ShopRite LPGA Classic for her lone tour title. She won the 2013 NCAA title and led Southern California to the team championship. Corpuz, coming off her breakthrough victory Sunday in the U.S. Women's Open at Pebble Beach, had a 66 for her second consecutive bogey-free round. Former University of Arkansas golfer Maria Fassi is tied for fifth at 8-under 134. Gaby Lopez (Razorbacks) posted a 65 on Friday and is at 7-under 135. Stacy Lewis (Razorbacks) is at 1-under 141. Alana Uriell (Razorbacks) turned in an even-par 142.

Frazar holds 1-stroke lead

Harrison Frazar turned in a 2-under 68 on Friday to take a one-stroke lead at the Champion Tour's Kaulig Companies Championship in Akron, Ohio. Frazar is at 7-under 133 at Firestone Country Club, one stroke better than Stewart Cink, who also shot a 68 on Friday. Ernie Els is two shots out of the lead at 5-under 135. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) struggled with a 76 on Friday and is at 5-over 145. Glen Day (Little Rock) also shot a 76 on Friday and is at 6-over 146. John Daly (Dardanelle, Razorbacks) dropped to 12-over 152 after an 82 on Friday.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Hill vacates UFC title

UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill will relinquish his title after rupturing his Achilles tendon. Hill said on his YouTube page late Thursday that the injury will require surgery and lengthy rehabilitation. Hill won the then-vacant light heavyweight title by beating Glover Teixeira at UFC 283 in January and had planned to defend it against former champion Jiri Prochazka. Prochazka previously held the title before vacating it due to a shoulder injury last year. Hill was on a four-fight win streak and is 12-1 overall.