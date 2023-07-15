Officer convicted of 3 casino heists

LAS VEGAS -- A federal jury convicted a Las Vegas police officer Friday on all counts of stealing nearly $165,000 during a trio of casino heists, including one where he was armed with a department-issued weapon that was loaded.

Caleb Rogers, 35, faces life in prison upon sentencing because he brandished a revolver during the third casino heist he carried out in February 2022. U.S. District Judge Andrew Gordon set his sentencing for October.

The jury reached a verdict with just over three hours of deliberation.

Jurors used common sense to decide the case, Lloyd Dickerson, one of the 12, told The Associated Press.

"Everything kind of added up," Dickerson said outside the courthouse. "It took all of the evidence and all of the testimony from everybody to come to this conclusion."

Seated next to his attorney, Rogers showed no emotion as the verdict was read in the courtroom. Richard Pocker said they planned to appeal the conviction.

Rogers, who was employed as an active-duty patrol officer at the time of the heists, has been on unpaid leave without police powers since his arrest. The department said it had no comment on Rogers' conviction.

The case went to the jury Thursday shortly after Rogers' younger brother testified against him for more than three hours, painting a clear picture for the jurors of how the two successfully pulled off the first heist in the series.

Josiah Rogers said he participated only in that robbery. Caleb Rogers carried out the other two heists alone, prosecutors said.

Throughout the weeklong trial, prosecutors had portrayed Rogers as a gambling addict who had grown increasingly desperate under a crush of debt when the robberies targeting casinos off the Las Vegas Strip began.

Jurors also heard from casino employees who said they are still haunted by their encounters with the robber.

Assistant U.S. attorney David Kiebler said in his closing argument Thursday that the evidence in all three robberies pointed to the same man: Caleb Rogers.

But Pocker, the officer's lawyer, called the bulk of the government's evidence circumstantial and convenient for a police department that already had been trying for months -- to no avail -- to solve the other robberies when Rogers was arrested.

"They tried too hard here," Pocker said in his closing argument. "It's just too coincidental."

Rogers' trial came to a head Thursday when his brother took the stand.

Josiah Rogers was granted immunity from prosecution in exchange for his testimony. Jurors scribbled notes and darted glances between the brothers as Josiah Rogers recounted the details.

Josiah Rogers said he took his $30,000 cut and moved back to their hometown of Columbus, Ohio, a week after the robbery.

Before he took the stand, the government's evidence had been mostly focused on the third robbery in February 2022, when Caleb Rogers was arrested outside the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino.

Prosecutors said Caleb Rogers stormed that casino's sportsbook, shoved a cashier in her 60s out of his way, and threatened to use a gun while he shoveled $79,000 into a drawstring bag hidden inside his jacket.

Police lapel video played during the trial showed Caleb Rogers identifying himself as a police officer as he was folded into the back of a patrol car outside the casino.

Casino heists are hard to pull off, said Mehmet Erdem, a professor at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, whose expertise includes hotel and casino operations.

"The chance you get caught and are identified is very high," he said, because of a combination of robust casino security teams with uniformed guards and plainclothes officers and advancements in security technology, including facial recognition software and high-definition cameras.