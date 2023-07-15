OPINION |H.D. McCarty: True patriots and true cross-carriers live for their duty above all else

The thought for me this July 4th is the word "duty."

It means a thing that is right to do, that one is compelled to do, because there is a binding force of what is right. It is what a person has to do to complete his assignment of being a noble and responsible human being. Check your dictionary.

I have kept a list of over 20 combat veterans that I have quizzed personally about their military experiences. As I looked through the list, I asked myself what one word would describe them all and that word was DUTY!

My friends who shared their stories fought in World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam and the Middle East. I wish I could expand on each of their fascinating stories, but space prohibits. One veteran's comments, however, would be a summation of them all.

I will never forget my conversation with Paul Tibbets, the commander of the mission and pilot of the plane "The Enola Gay" that dropped the first atomic bomb in world history on the Japanese city of Hiroshima.

Naturally I quizzed him about his emotions, spiritual perceptions and unbelievable pressures with such an assignment. His comment was somewhat shocking, but makes my point. He said none of those things had too much effect on him, because he was just focused on one passion... "I could only think of my duty!"

Brig. Gen. Tibbets had a predecessor who joined him as a warrior 2,000 years earlier. The Father's Son, Messiah Jesus, also had a passion for His duty of the cross. His mission was to drop the super-explosive energy of love on desperately hopeless people.

Those true patriots of our country and true cross-carriers of the Savior's bidding live for their duty above all else. As my beautiful wife used to sing at the end of every "God and Country" service our church celebrated, let us heed again these great words.

"O beautiful for heroes proved

In liberating strife.

Who more than self their country loved

And mercy more than life!

America! America!

God mend thine every flaw,

Confirm thy soul in self-control,

Thy liberty in law!"

To every American who claims to know and love Jesus Christ, there is but one thing to say in these critical days of crisis for our country and the world. Listen to your Commander and do your duty.

This came home to me as a combat trained pilot in the Cold War. My crew was in England with a target 40 miles south of Moscow that we were to place an American atomic bomb. All of us were there and ready to do our duty. My dictionary defines duty as an assigned obligation that demands courage with the assigned position.

When Jesus came, he stated that he was here to do the will of God. Hebrews 10:9 Hence our duty is clear if we love him. Conquering and joyous is the Christian, who hears his duty from the Lord and does it!

Pastor/USAF Brigadier General H.D. McCarty