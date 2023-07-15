100 years ago

July 15, 1923

TEXARKANA -- Commandeering an automobile to pursue a fleeing prisoner, Miss Rena Barber, sister of Sheriff E. F. Barber, today overtook W. M. Beard, the fugitive, and compelled his surrender at the point of her brother's pistol, which she brought along on the chase. Miss Barber brought her prisoner back to jail, where he is awaiting trial on a charge of grand larceny. He had been treated as a trusty, and given the liberty of the prison yard.

50 years ago

July 15, 1973

About $200 was taken in an armed robbery about 8:45 p.m. Saturday at Bill's Liquor Store at 514 West Eighth Street. Tony Tyler, the store operator, told the police two young men entered the store, bought cigarettes, and then left. They returned a short time later, pulled a gun on Tyler, and took the money from a cash register. The two were last seen running west on Seventh Street.

25 years ago

July 15, 1998

City Manager Cy Carney warned Tuesday that the Little Rock Zoo must pass an inspection Friday to stay open. The zoo has been without its U.S. Department of Agriculture exhibitor's license since last November because the city failed to pay its standard reapplication fee on time. Operating without the license is a violation of the Animal Welfare Act. Last week, the American Zoo and Aquarium Association yanked the zoo's accreditation, largely because the zoo lost its exhibitor's license and the city didn't notify the organization. Missing the license renewal date meant the city's zoo has to go through a full application process, which includes passing an inspection. The zoo failed its first two inspections in January and May.

10 years ago

July 15, 2013

WASHINGTON -- A U.S. military spokesman said Sunday that 15 detainees at the military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, who had been listed as having gone on hunger strike had quit participating in the protest, accelerating an apparent downward trend since the start of Ramadan last week. The spokesman, Lt. Col. Samuel House, said in an email that as of Sunday, 81 of the 166 prisoners were still listed as taking part in the hunger strike. That figure was down from 96 on Saturday, 102 on Friday, 104 on Thursday and 106 on Wednesday, the number at which participation in the protest had peaked and plateaued. But David Remes, a defense lawyer who represents several Guantanamo detainees in habeas corpus proceedings, expressed skepticism in an email and said he wanted to talk to his clients before drawing any conclusions about what the military was reporting.