Panel upholds Pine Bluff law officer’s termination

A Pine Bluff police officer who had been on the job for less than 18 months was unable to convince a review committee on Friday to reverse his termination.

The committee made the decision following an appeal hearing during which Darrian Trimble apologized for a variety of infractions of the Police Department's regulations that resulted in several written reprimands and suspensions.

"I take full responsibility," he said at one point in referring to a three-car accident that included an injury. "Sometimes I'm too ambitious. Sometimes stuff happens. I apologize for that. It's something I have to learn from."

Trimble stopped talking briefly when he was overcome by emotion, eventually saying "that's it" as he concluded his remarks.

Police Chief Denise Richardson, however, was not swayed, reading a list of infractions that she said Trimble had committed, from being dismissed from the state Law Enforcement Training Academy for cheating on a test and working outside of his police job to multiple unsafe acts and violations of the department's code of conduct and ethics.

Chairing the review committee was Lorraine Hatcher, an assistant city attorney for Pine Bluff. She was joined by Michael Gilliard, who works for the city's Economic and Community Development Department, and Marcus Graydon, director of the city's Animal Control Department.

Hatcher stopped Richardson briefly as Richardson went through the rules and regulations that she said Trimble had broken, telling the chief that she should limit her remarks to the specific acts that were the cause of his termination.

Richardson said the Police Department looks at an officer's overall performance and actions in determining whether they should be terminated.

"This is an amalgamation of all the offenses committed," she said. "They are all relevant."

Richardson said officers in their first year after being hired cannot work outside their police jobs but said Trimble was found twice to be doing that and was given a 12-day suspension.

"We were hoping he would self-correct," Richardson said. "We were hoping he would not do this again, but he did."

Trimble again apologized for not following the rules, saying he was "not too familiar" with the department's progressive discipline policy.

The incident that garnered the most attention was one in which Trimble was said to have used a stun gun on someone he was trying to subdue. Richardson said Trimble, with a stun gun in one hand and a cellphone and service weapon in his other, was chasing a suspect. A state trooper was in front of Trimble and was also chasing the same man, and it was the trooper who used a stun gun on the man and had gotten one of the man's wrists into handcuffs. When Trimble reached the two, the man had put his free hand in the air in submission, but Richardson said Trimble picked up the trooper's stun gun that was lying on the ground and shot the man with it.

Richardson said Trimble put the trooper's life at risk by running with his gun and cellphone in the same hand, because Trimble could not have had full control of the gun while also holding the other device, and that Trimble used excessive force in firing a stun gun at the man instead of helping the trooper get the man's other hand into the handcuffs.

Trimble said he should not have been running with his cellphone in his hand but said he did not mean to fire the stun gun at the suspect.

"I can honestly say I made a mistake," he said. "But it was an accident."

Trimble and Richardson got multiple opportunities to respond to what the other one told the committee, with the chief quickly discounting Trimble's version of events.

"He's still misleading the committee," Richardson said several times. "His duty was to help detain the suspect. Instead, he chose to punish the person. That's not our job. Whether officer Trimble believes he was or was not wrong, he was. He should have been terminated and I would terminate him again.

"Officers have to be held to a higher standard," Richardson continued. "They should be praised for good deeds, but they must also be held accountable for bad deeds."

Both Gilliard and Hatcher quizzed Trimble on where exactly the trooper's stun gun was. Trimble motioned that it was about a foot away.

"Life happens," Gilliard said. "You put other people at risk, and it does appear to support termination. I wish it could be different, but that's just my thoughts."

The hearing started a little after 9 a.m. and finished less than an hour later. Shortly afterward, the committee had issued its decision.

"The officer acknowledged having violated the referenced policies and that progressive discipline was consistent," the committee stated. "Although Mr. Trimble apologized for his mistakes, the Committee reasoned that the discipline imposed was justified in light of the totality of circumstances."

In a follow-up interview, Richardson said Trimble had been hired and cleared to attend the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy in 2020 but was terminated by the city for cheating on an academy test. Trimble then waited the mandatory two years and reapplied to the Police Department, graduating from the academy in July 2022. He was fired last month and quickly filed an appeal of that decision.

Richardson said that at this point, Trimble could be hired by another department in the state "that wanted to take a chance on him," but that her department could also move to decertify Trimble, making him unable to serve as a law officer in the state.

Before she took such a move, Richardson said she would talk to the the department's training supervisor because that person had worked more closely with Trimble and would have better input.

"When it's egregious, we can take that action," she said. "It's not meant to be punitive. It's meant to take care of the profession."