PBSD confirms rehires, new hires for campuses

A number of personnel moves were approved during the Pine Bluff School District's special board meeting Thursday.
Here are the latest hires, broken down by school:
Broadmoor Elementary
Rehires: Kaylah Adams, Cameron Robertson and Tamrika Chism
New hire: Pattie Taylor
34th Avenue Elementary
Rehires: Sharon Murry, Kim Mixon, Terkya Holloway and Brandy Dutton
Southwood Elementary
Rehires: Brandon Grant and Amber Scott
New hire: Linzee Webb
James Matthews Elementary
Rehires: Tonisha Farris, Jaliesha Barnett, Christian Barnes-Paul and Tyranetta Tyler
New hire: Jallen Johnson
Pine Bluff Junior High
Rehires: Marceline Williams, Brendan Davis, Henri Murphy and Donald Robinson
Pine Bluff High School
Rehire: Deaquinita Lancelin
New hire: Kiana Culclager