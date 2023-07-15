Sections
PBSD confirms rehires, new hires for campuses

by Staff report | Today at 2:38 a.m.
Pine Bluff High School is pictured Sept. 19, 2022. The campus will serve all 10th- through 12th-graders in the district beginning in the 2023-24 school year. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

A number of personnel moves were approved during the Pine Bluff School District's special board meeting Thursday.

Here are the latest hires, broken down by school:

Broadmoor Elementary

Rehires: Kaylah Adams, Cameron Robertson and Tamrika Chism

New hire: Pattie Taylor

34th Avenue Elementary

Rehires: Sharon Murry, Kim Mixon, Terkya Holloway and Brandy Dutton

Southwood Elementary

Rehires: Brandon Grant and Amber Scott

New hire: Linzee Webb

James Matthews Elementary

Rehires: Tonisha Farris, Jaliesha Barnett, Christian Barnes-Paul and Tyranetta Tyler

New hire: Jallen Johnson

Pine Bluff Junior High

Rehires: Marceline Williams, Brendan Davis, Henri Murphy and Donald Robinson

Pine Bluff High School

Rehire: Deaquinita Lancelin

New hire: Kiana Culclager

Print Headline: PBSD confirms rehires, new hires for campuses

