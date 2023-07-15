Pine Bluff High School is pictured Sept. 19, 2022. The campus will serve all 10th- through 12th-graders in the district beginning in the 2023-24 school year. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

A number of personnel moves were approved during the Pine Bluff School District's special board meeting Thursday. Here are the latest hires, broken down by school: Broadmoor Elementary Rehires: Kaylah Adams, Cameron Robertson and Tamrika Chism New hire: Pattie Taylor 34th Avenue Elementary Rehires: Sharon Murry, Kim Mixon, Terkya Holloway and Brandy Dutton Southwood Elementary Rehires: Brandon Grant and Amber Scott New hire: Linzee Webb James Matthews Elementary Rehires: Tonisha Farris, Jaliesha Barnett, Christian Barnes-Paul and Tyranetta Tyler New hire: Jallen Johnson Pine Bluff Junior High Rehires: Marceline Williams, Brendan Davis, Henri Murphy and Donald Robinson Pine Bluff High School Rehire: Deaquinita Lancelin New hire: Kiana Culclager

Print Headline: PBSD confirms rehires, new hires for campuses

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content