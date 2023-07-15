Pine Bluff police investigating shooting that killed 1 person, injured another

A shooting early Saturday morning left one person dead and one injured, according to the Pine Bluff Police Department.

Police responded to 3600 East Lake Dr. after gunshots were reported in the area just after 4 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a pistol in the street.

They then found a male lying in the grass about 50 feet away from the road, who had suffered "an apparent gunshot wound," police said in a news release.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene by the Jefferson County deputy coroner, the release said.

Police received a report about another shooting victim that was on Greenway Drive, a block away, shortly after officers located the first victim, the release said.

He was also shot on East Lake Drive, police said.

The male told police he had run from that street through a small wooded area to Greenway Drive and knocked on a door for help, according to the news release.

He was taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries, police stated.

The male who died had no identification on him when police found him and had not been identified as of Saturday morning.

“As of the time of this release, detectives are interviewing witnesses and investigating the scene,” Lt. David DeFoor said in the release. “The motive for this shooting is still undetermined at this time. There is no suspect information to be released at the time of this release.”

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the detective office tip line at (870) 730-2106, the detective office at (870) 730-2090, or the dispatch center at (870) 541-5300.

This is the 12th homicide in Pine Bluff this year.