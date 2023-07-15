Prosecutors say Conway man should serve 6.5 years for assaulting cop in Capitol riot

Citing his "chilling motivation and the brutality of the assault," federal prosecutors want a Conway truck driver to spend 6½ years in prison for beating a police officer with a flag pole on the steps of the U.S. Capitol during the riot Jan. 6, 2021.

Peter Francis Stager declared that death was the only remedy for lawmakers who had gathered at the Capitol to certify the Electoral College vote indicating Joe Biden had won the 2020 presidential election.

And death was also the remedy for the police officers who were trying to protect the building, Stager said shortly after the riot.

Stager was captured on video using a flag pole to beat a Metropolitan Police officer who had been knocked down and dragged from an archway onto the Capitol steps.

"Stager ... wielded a flagpole and used it to strike at a vulnerable officer, who, lying face down in a mob of rioters, had no means of defending himself," according to the government's sentencing memorandum, which was filed Thursday night.

Such "horrific conduct" warrants a sentence at the top of the guidelines range of 63 to 78 months, prosecutors wrote in the filing.

Stager, 44, pleaded guilty in February to one felony count of assaulting a police officer. He is scheduled to be sentenced July 24 in federal court in Washington, D.C., at which time six other charges are to be dismissed, according to a plea agreement.

Stager has remained in the District of Columbia jail since his arrest Jan. 14, 2021.

Prosecutors also recommended Stager serve three years of supervised release after his prison term, pay a fine of $31,627 and $2,000 in restitution.

The $31,627 is the amount of money that Stager's wife raised through an online fundraiser in which she referred to him as a "Political Prisoner."

"Stager should not be able to 'capitalize' on his participation in January 6 riot in this way," according to the government's filing.

Sentencing memoranda from both sides were due Friday, but Stager's attorney had yet to file his as of 9:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

According to the government's filing, after the attack Stager was filmed pointing at the Capitol and saying: "Everybody in there is a disgrace. That entire building is filled with treasonous traitors. Death is the only remedy for what's in that building."

Stager went on to say that "every single one of those Capitol law enforcement officers, death is the remedy, that is the only remedy they get."

The injured police officer, identified in court documents as B.M., suffered bruising and abrasions and had difficulty walking afterward, but he rejoined officers on the police line, according to prosecutors.

During Stager's plea hearing, U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras told Stager he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Stager was part of a prolonged multi-assailant attack on police officers on the lower west terrace of the Capitol building, according to the government's sentencing memorandum. There were eight defendants in the case.

"During the course of the attack, Stager's co-defendants pulled two officers off the police line," according to the document. "As one of the officers was pulled -- face down and head first -- down a set of steps and into the violent mob below, Stager beat him with a flagpole. ...

"Stager leaned over the stair railing, raised the flagpole he was carrying, and beat Officer B.M. with it, striking at him at least three times."

Fighting on the lower west terrace was intense, according to prosecutors.

"The violent battle for control over the LWT entrance in the Tunnel and doorway area continued for more than two hours, during which time rioters repeatedly threatened, pushed, and assaulted police officers, engaging them in intense hand-to-hand combat," the prosecutors wrote. "Several officers sustained injuries during this prolonged struggle, and many returned to defend the Capitol, even when injured, as substantial reinforcements for these officers did not arrive until heavily armored Virginia State Police officers joined the police line with additional munitions around 5:00 p.m. It is not an exaggeration to state the actions of these officers in thwarting the mob at the LWT entrance potentially saved the lives of others, including members of Congress."

The government's filing included this link to video of Stager beating B.M. with the flag pole: https://twitter.com/islandgirlprv/status/1668283520395927553?s=42&t=nOTT7_F02MWBrQfV_MBZhw

The six charges that are to be dismissed at the time of sentencing include:

I8:1512(c)(2) and 2; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting;

18:231(a)(3); Civil Disorder;

18:1752(a)(1) and (b)(1) (A); Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon;

18:1752(a)(2) and (b)(1) (A); Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon;

18:1752(a)(4) and (b)(1)(A); Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon; and

40:5104(e)(2)(F); Act of Physical Violence in the Capitol Grounds or Buildings