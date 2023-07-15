Retired judge honored in dedication

Not long after making opening remarks about the man who sat in the bench for 30 years before him, Circuit Judge Jackie Harris unveiled a giant painting of Leon N. Jamison before a packed gallery inside the 11th District West Fourth Division courtroom Friday.

"I can't even stand to look at me," Jamison, 75, said while sitting on the witness stand with his wife Sandra. "I just wonder how the litigants are going to react. I'm sure they'll say, 'I thought that fellow was gone.'"

The courtroom was dedicated in Jamison's honor, complete with a framed rendering by North Little Rock artist Rex Deloney. Jamison had served as Fourth Division circuit judge inside the Jefferson County Courthouse from 1993 to his retirement in 2022. Harris was elected to succeed Jamison in May 2022 and began serving in January.

"One of the big things he shared was having a concern for people at their most vulnerable moment," said Harris, the retired NFL tight end. "You have to have a concern for people, appreciate that and hear them, first of all, and give them a fair opportunity to present whatever they have in their case. He really impressed that in the months leading up to my swearing in, and that's one enduring legacy I will take away."

Harris credited court reporter Nevelyn Smith and trial court administrator Regina Wright with organizing the ceremony.

Jamison practiced law in Pine Bluff from 1976 to his first election, working with Eugene Hunt, George Howard Sr., Marion Humphrey and Don Glover. The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville law graduate is the son of an African Methodist Episcopal preacher and moved around from Oklahoma to southeast Arkansas, finishing high school in Monticello.

Jamison also served in the Army as a lieutenant infantry officer for three years. He then went into the Army Reserve and retired a lieutenant colonel.

Of all the cases before him, one that stands out the most to Jamison is a divorce hearing that involved a 12-year-old boy. Jamison and his wife Friday sat in the same stand where the boy testified and was asked what he would like to see happen from the proceedings.

"He stopped and said, 'Judge, I need to ask you a question,'" Jamison said. "And his question to me was, 'Why can't my parents stay together?' Just about everybody in the courtroom lost it, including me. I had to leave the bench because tears were coming to my eyes. There have been some other cases. I won't talk about it all."

Since he was first elected to the bench, Jamison was a constant reminder to young lawyers that they inherit a proud tradition and practice an honorable profession, Harris told the gallery.

"Those of us who practiced before him, we got the very best that the judiciary has to offer," he said of his predecessor. "He was everything a judge should be and set a standard for us to follow. He was fair. He was compassionate. He was scholarly. He was kind and he was timely.

"He brought great dignity to the bench, and he was always concerned that the litigants who appeared before him understood that justice was his goal. It is my hope that this portrait aspires to the values of public service embodied by the life of the Honorable Leon N. Jamison."

The portrait left Jamison still surprised after the ceremony.

"I'm wondering if it's deserved," he remarked. His wife assured: "It's deserved."