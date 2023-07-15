Seven people arrested on charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Fayetteville

Jeremy Horton, 42, of 1876 Holly St. in Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with forgery. Horton was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Jairo Granados, 29, of Fayetteville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with robbery. Granados was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Rogers

Stephanie Neipling, 42, of 6304 S. 46th Blvd. in Rogers, was arrested Thursday in connection with sexual assault. Neipling was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Johntavious Wallace, 30, of 5204 Toung Road in Little Rock, was arrested Thursday in connection with domestic battering. Wallace was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

Johnny Kettner, 68, of 21590 War Eagle Blacktop Road in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender and being a registered sex offender on school campus. Kettner was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Donaven Dick, 30, of 524 Morrow St. in Neosho, Mo., was arrested Thursday in connection with sexual assault. Dick was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Joshua Castro, 25, of 910 E. Mimosa Place, A, in Rogers, was arrested Thursday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine. Castro was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.