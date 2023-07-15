Shine a light

In 2015, Arkansas took an important step forward in protecting our citizens from predatory dark-money funders that engage in what are commonly referred to as "lawsuit lending" schemes.

The practice of lawsuit lending is when attorneys finance cases by negotiating third-party funding arrangements with unnamed private equity firms and other wealthy hedge funds, which then receive a substantial portion of the lawsuit's settlement money. This often results in the actual party in a lawsuit getting little to nothing from the settlement after lawyers and the predatory lenders take their cut.

Lawsuit lenders profit off our legal system at the expense of ordinary citizens and businesses by exploiting the contingency fees system, which gives those in need of legal services access to attorneys without having to pay legal fees unless they win their lawsuit. Unfortunately, this growing industry is undermining the integrity of our nation's civil litigation system.

With proven profitable returns over the last few years, over $13 billion has been invested into this industry. As this industry has grown, it has created a host of questions about who is really behind these lawsuits, and whether the actual claimants receive their fair share in a settlement or judgment.

Forty-seven of our 50 states have no disclosure requirements for these funders, leaving individuals and businesses completely in the dark as to who they are and what their motives may be. This has left our civil litigation system open to conflicts of interest and created a dynamic where lawyers are pressured to put third-party funders' interests over the actual claimants, hurting the very people meant to be getting justice.

Just look at one "60 Minutes" segment that reported on how lawsuit lending has contributed to the exploitation of plaintiffs and their cases. Lawyers are supposed to serve their clients above all else, but the recent proliferation of third-party funders has muddied the waters, creating disputes over whether attorneys are working on behalf of groups financing the case. We've seen this happen recently when Burford Capital filed a lawsuit against its corporate client to halt them from negotiating a settlement. These types of situations create serious questions as to who our justice system is truly benefiting.

Lawsuit lending further harms our economy due to the industry's ability to finance aggressive litigation that cripples businesses. Specifically, funders back meritless lawsuits that have no standing, all in hopes of hitting a financial windfall. Patent-troll cases are a clear illustration of this. Otherwise known as NPEs, these groups look to make a profit by using old patents to attack businesses. Their cases have cost American businesses $29 billion a year in direct out-of-pocket costs. Not only does this drain funding for talented startups by forcing them to pay expensive legal fees, but it also prevents them from hiring new workers, creating new products, and developing their businesses.

In 2015, as a member of the Arkansas Senate, I sponsored legislation that became Act 915, which required disclosure of lawsuit lending in Arkansas and limited the percentage that lenders could receive from an award. We ensured these lenders could charge no more than the state usury rate like everyone else rather than allow them to charge as much as 200 percent interest, which is clearly predatory.

With passage of this law, Arkansas made the decision to shine a bright light on this shady practice in our state, but across the country, this predatory lending practice continues to proliferate. Now, the only way to truly address this critical issue is for Congress to act.

The Litigation Funding Transparency Act (LFTA) would establish a national standard in all 50 states that requires claimants in all U.S. district courts to reveal whether they are being funded by outside third parties. Our country needs this national law to protect ordinary people and businesses seeking justice. Plaintiffs, defendants, and the public all have a moral right to know who is pulling the strings behind the scenes, and who stands to gain the most financially from these lawsuits.

It's paramount that we promote transparency in our courts, to make sure our legal system is delivering justice to real victims instead of benefiting shady dark-money funders. Only then can we reveal the names of these unknown third-party funders to expose their work in manipulating lawsuits for their financial benefit.

I have always been a strong proponent of capitalism and free markets, but I have also always opposed those who believe they have a license to steal. I hope that the members of the Arkansas congressional delegation will agree and support the LFTA so we can increase transparency, promote fairness, and protect those truly in need both here in Arkansas, and nationwide. It's the right thing to do.

Jason Rapert served in the Arkansas Senate from 2011 to 2022. He formerly served as president of the National Council of Insurance Legislators and is the founder and president of the National Association of Christian Lawmakers. He can be reached at jason.rapert@christianlawmakers.com.