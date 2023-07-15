Siloam Springs Board of Directors discusses assistant city administrator position

SILOAM SPRINGS -- City directors discussed the possibility of adding an assistant city administrator position to the staff during the July 5 city board meeting.

The discussion was brought about by Director Mindy Hunt following the resignation of Community Development Director Don Clark. The city administrator position was still open at the time of the meeting. Clark's last day with the city was Friday.

Hunt also said former City Administrator Phillip Patterson spoke about the possibility of creating an assistant city administrator position and that the board packet for this meeting contained a position description which Hunt believed was created at one point by the Johanson Group, who recently conducted the city's latest salary survey.

"I just wanted to bring it up so the board could discuss whether it might be a good time to look at having an assistant city administrator," Hunt said. "I understand that our community development director was over nine departments. That's a lot of departments."

Acting City Administrator Christina Petriches told Hunt the job description was prepared by city staff and not the Johanson Group. Director Lesa Rissler said she thinks this is something that the board should look into but asked if it was doable and what the time frame would be.

Petriches asked if this was something the board was looking at for the current budget or the 2024 budget. Rissler said she could see combining the library and parks and recreation as an external service department.

Director David Allen said he appreciates Hunt bringing this up but he felt the board should hold off putting this as a new position until the new city administrator can provide input.

The board voted to offer the city administrator position to Police Chief Allan Gilbert on July 3 during a specially called meeting. Gilbert and the board agreed on a contract in a special meeting Monday.

Directors Reid Carroll, Carol Smiley and Ken Wiles agreed with Allen that it would be best to wait until the city administrator is officially hired.

Director Betsy Blair said she liked the idea of an assistant city administrator but also wanted to wait until the new city administrator came aboard as well as favoring the reorganizing of the departments. She said the city administrator and city board should work together to figure it out.

Allen finished the discussion by saying the city has never had an assistant city administrator so it is a big step for the board to make that determination.

In other business, the board:

Approved the vacation and dedication of utility easements for 224 and 302 S. College St.

Approved a memorandum of understanding with The Manna Center.

Placed an ordinance concerning the rezoning of the 400 block of North Progress Avenue from agriculture to roadway commercial on its first reading.

Placed an Ordinance regarding the rezoning of the 2600 block of North Country Club Road from residential-medium to planned development on its first reading.

Approved a resolution concerning a significant development permit for 420 N. Simon Sager Ave.

Approved a resolution regarding a significant development permit for the 1700 block of East Kenwood Street.