The world in brief: South African army deployed after fires





South African army deployed after fires

CAPE TOWN, South Africa -- South Africa deployed the army to help secure four provinces Friday, after at least 21 delivery trucks were set on fire in the past five days and amid concerns of unrest over a court decision that could send former President Jacob Zuma back to jail.

The deployment of soldiers came a day after South Africa's apex Constitutional Court ruled that Zuma's early release from prison on medical parole in 2021 was invalid. But the Department of Corrections has not said if it will order Zuma back to jail to serve the remainder of a 15-month prison sentence for contempt of court.

Police said they had no evidence that this week's torching of trucks was connected to the 2021 unrest or to Zuma, but the decision in Zuma's court case clearly has put the country on edge.

Zuma, 81, traveled to Russia for medical treatment for an undisclosed illness, said Mzwanele Manyi, a spokesperson for the former president. Manyi gave no date for Zuma's return.

Authorities haven't established the motive for this week's truck attacks, nor if they are connected to each other as they took place in various parts of the country.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said there is a possibility that the truck burnings are economic sabotage against South Africa and police are after at least 12 people believed to be linked to the attacks.

Authorities haven't reported any deaths or serious injuries related to the torching of trucks.

Pakistan warns Afghanistan for inaction

ISLAMABAD -- Pakistan's military chief warned the Afghan Taliban Friday of an "effective response" by his forces if they fail to stop harboring militants who plot cross-border attacks from Afghanistan.

The Pakistani Taliban, a separate militant group that is also an ally of the Afghan Taliban, and the extremist Islamic State group have a presence in Baluchistan.

The Taliban-run government in Kabul did not immediately respond to the army chief, Gen. Asim Munir's remarks.

Munir was quoted as saying that Pakistan's armed forces were seriously concerned about the "safe havens and liberty of action" the Pakistani Taliban have in Afghanistan. He said he expects the Afghan Taliban to live up to their promises from a 2020 agreement with Washington to bar any terror group from using Afghan soil for attacks.

If they fail to do so, these "intolerable attacks would draw an effective response," he said.

Chinese teacher executed for poisoning

BEIJING -- A court in central China said Friday a Chinese kindergarten teacher who had poisoned 25 of her students, killing one, has been executed.

A notice posted outside the No. 1 Intermediate Court in the Henan province city of Jiaozuo said Wang Yun's sentence had been carried out Thursday.

Wang, 40, was convicted of putting toxic sodium nitrite in porridge served to children at Mengmeng Preschool Education on March 27, 2019, following an argument with a colleague over "student management." While other students recovered fairly quickly, one student, identified only by the surname Wang, died from multiple organ failure after 10 months of treatment, the notice said.

Japanese military growth encouraged

TOKYO -- The highest-ranking U.S. military officer Friday encouraged Japan's commitment to doubling its defense spending over the next five years, calling Tokyo's controversial push for a stronger military crucial to confront rising threats from North Korea and China.

Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, mentioned Japan's need for improvements in cruise missile defense, early warning missile systems and air capabilities, all of which would help the United States as it looks to counter North Korea's push for a nuclear missile program capable of pinpoint-targeting the U.S. mainland and China's increasing aggression against Taiwan, the democratic island that Beijing claims as its own.

China has "invested enormously in their military" and aspires to be "the regional hegemon in all of Asia, really probably in the next 10 to 15 years," Milley said.

"I think having a powerful Japan, a militarily capable Japan that has a close alliance with the United States and other countries, will go a long way to deterring war," Milley said.

Milley also addressed the most recent missile test-launch by North Korea, a solid-fuel ICBM that he said "clearly demonstrates an intent to develop a capability to strike the continental United States."

Japan's budget for the coming fiscal year provides a record $50 billion in defense spending, up 20% from a year earlier.

Milley also spoke of the need to speed up U.S. military assistance to Taiwan, mentioning the island's need for better air defense, mines and air-to-air and shore-to-ship capabilities.

"The speed at which we the United States or other countries assist Taiwan in improving their defensive capabilities, I think that probably needs to be accelerated in the years to come," Milley said.





FILE - Former South African President Jacob Zuma sits in the High Court in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, on Jan. 31, 2022. South Africa's Constitutional Court upheld Thursday July 13, 2023 a ruling that Zuma's early release from prison on medical parole was improper and the former leader should go back to jail to serve the remaining 13 months of his 15-month sentence. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay, File)



A man inspects a truck that was burned on the highway between Mpangeni and Nseleni in KwaZulu Natal, South Africa, Tuesday July 11, 2023. South Africa deployed the army in four of its provinces Friday July 14, 2023, after at least 21 trucks carrying goods were set on fire on national roads in various parts of the country since last weekend. (AP Photo)



FILE - South African President Jacob Zuma speaks to school children before a political rally of the African National Congress (ANC) in the Soweto township in Johannesburg, on June 14, 2013. South Africa's Constitutional Court upheld Thursday July 13, 2023 a ruling that Zuma's early release from prison on medical parole was improper and the former leader should go back to jail to serve the remaining 13 months of his 15-month sentence. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay, File)









Gen. Mark Milley (left), the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida shake hands Friday at the prime minister’s office in Tokyo, Japan. (AP/Kyodo News)





