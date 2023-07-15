TRACK AND FIELD

National honor for UA's Hibbert

University of Arkansas freshman Jaydon Hibbert was named Indoor and Outdoor Field Scholar Athlete of the Year by the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association on Thursday.

The Arkansas men and women also were announced as National Scholar Teams of the Year.

Hibbert, who is from Jamaica and swept NCAA and SEC triple jump titles this season indoors and outdoors, is the first Razorback to win the the national scholar athlete award. He was among 14 members of the Arkansas men's team who earned all-academic honors from the USTFCCCA.

Arkansas' women's team was recognized as the nation's top scholar team for the ninth time and had 24 individuals receive all-academic honors.

BASEBALL

Hogs' Morris entering transfer portal

University of Arkansas left-handed pitcher Zack Morris has entered the NCAA transfer portal for his graduate season, D1Baseball reported Friday.

Morris, a Cabot native, is the third Razorback baseball player this week reported to have transfer intentions. It was reported Wednesday that outfielder Mason Neville and left-handed pitcher Sean Fitzpatrick also plan to leave.

As a senior team captain for the Razorbacks this season, Morris had a 7.64 ERA in 33 innings pitched. He allowed 39 hits, 28 earned runs, struck out 39 and walked 18 this year. Morris has one year of eligibility remaining.

SOFTBALL

Former All American returns to UA

One of the University of Arkansas' most decorated players is making a return to the Razorbacks as a coach.

Danielle Gibson Whorton, a two-time All-America first baseman for Arkansas from 2018-22, has been hired as an assistant coach. The hire comes in wake of a decision earlier this year by the NCAA Division I Council to eliminate "volunteer" coaching roles and allow a third full-time assistant position.

Gibson Whorton joins eighth-year assistant Matt Meuchel and newly hired assistant DJ Gasso on Coach Courtney Deifel's staff.

Her hire follows a one-year stint as volunteer coach for Georgia. The Bulldogs finished second in the SEC in 2023 with Gibson Whorton on staff, had a 42-15 record and made an NCAA Super Regionals appearance.

Gibson Whorton played her freshman season at Arizona State in 2017-18 before transferring to Arkansas. While with the Razorbacks, she batted a career .366 with 282 hits and 60 home runs.

During her senior season in 2022, Gibson Whorton set single-season program records for batting average (.445), hits (81), RBI (70) and total bases (155).