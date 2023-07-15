TEXAS LEAGUE Travelers 12, Hooks 4

Travelers 12, Hooks 4

The Arkansas Travelers returned from MLB's All-Star Break Friday night and got to work scoring runs against the Corpus Christi Hooks at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

A pair of catching errors in the first inning gave Arkansas a 2-0 lead.

In the second inning, J.C. Correa cut that lead in half with his RBI single for Corpus Christi. But Arkansas answered with four runs in the bottom of the inning, two on bases-loaded walks and two on a single by Robert Perez Jr. to make it 6-1.

In the third inning, Arkansas scored a run on an Isiah Gilliam groundout and another on a Robbie Tenerowicz sacrifice fly to go ahead 8-1.

Two Hooks home runs in the fifth inning made it 8-4 before the Travelers doubled their lead after scoring two runs in the seventh inning and two in the eighth.