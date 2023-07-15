Sections
Thousands of outages reported after Arkansas storms

by Grant Lancaster | Today at 8:57 p.m.
A leaning utility pole that was pulled by high winds is shown in this July 14, 2023 file photo. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

Friday night storms in Arkansas caused outages in at least three counties that extended into Saturday, an Entergy Arkansas spokesperson said. 

At its peak, the weather event left about 16,000 Entergy customers without power in the state, mostly in Pulaski, Pope and Jefferson counties. By 8 p.m. Saturday, that number had shrunk to fewer than 2,000, spokeswoman Heather Kendrick said.

That statewide number included those left without power after another round of storms took out power for some customers in Ashley and Ouachita counties Saturday afternoon, Kendrick said. She said the utility expected to restore power to all customers by late Saturday.

The outages from of Friday’s storm were concentrated in the West Markham Street area of Little Rock as well as in Pine Bluff and Russellville, Kendrick said.

