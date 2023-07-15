TOOLS & TOYS: Mario Capasa Feather Collection Sofa & Wander Wet Bag





Mario Capasa Feather Collection Sofa

What's to love: Made to be comfortable and easy to keep clean.

What does it do: Cushions are made of memory foam and feathers covered in water- and stain-resistant soft fabric, but when they do get dirty, the covers are removable and washable. The sectionals are available in sizes ranging from 88 inches to 170 inches, with a choice of a right- or left-facing lounge end piece. In beige or gray. Prices start at $1,499.95. For more information visit valyoufurniture.com.

Wander Wet Bag

What's to love: A beautiful and durable way to carry a wet swimsuit home from the beach or pool.

What does it do: The zippered bags are made of medium weight cotton fabric with a waterproof lining and come in an array of colorful designs. They are 12.5 inches wide by 10.5 inches tall and machine washable. The bags by Wander & Perch sell for $44 and are made in the USA. Visit wanderandperch.com for more information and to see all the designs available.



