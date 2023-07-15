Tornado touches down in Mansfield during Friday storms in River Valley

FORT SMITH -- A tornado touched down in Mansfield early Friday as severe weather affected portions of the Arkansas River valley.

Colby Pope, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's office in North Little Rock, confirmed the weather service's Tulsa office was surveying damage in the Mansfield area Friday afternoon. He said the tornado hit Sebastian County about 4 a.m., and the survey team rated the tornado an EF1.

Travis Cooper, deputy director of Sebastian County Emergency Management, said no injuries had been reported as a result of the tornado.

Cooper said his department had been working since 5 a.m. responding to incidents related to the severe weather Friday. He said the county had wind damage, flooding and power outage issues, largely in Fort Smith and Mansfield.

The service's Tulsa office also issued a flood watch for Crawford County until 10 a.m. due to excessive rainfall and possible runoff. It said thunderstorms were expected to continue in portions of northeast Oklahoma and Northwest Arkansas throughout Friday, with rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches predicted.

Oklahoma Gas & Electric's power outage map reported 68 outages affecting roughly 5,321 people in Sebastian County as of 9 a.m. By 3 p.m. that number was at 5,494 outages in Sebastian County. The utility also had 44 customers in Crawford County and 78 customers in Franklin County without power. Southwestern Electric Power Co. reported 78 customers were without power in the county as of 3 p.m.

Outages were also reported in Logan, Yell, Scott and Polk counties.

Cooper said all primary roads were clear by midday Friday. He asked the public to call 211 to report damage.

Fort Smith said in a news release it's running a special service to pick up storm debris through July 28. It said to call Solid Waste Services at (479) 784-2350 then select option 3 for debris under 4 feet in length and bundles under 50 pounds, or call the Streets Department at (479) 784-2360 for larger debris such as trees.

Greenwood shared on social media that until further notice the city is enacting phase two of water use restrictions due to the flooding affecting the city's water supply. The restrictions are as follows:

All lawn and turf watering from city sources is prohibited.

Watering of shrubs, plants, trees, and gardens is permitted only by handheld hose and should be limited to the minimum amounts necessary to sustain plant life. Such watering is permitted at locations with even-numbered addresses on even-numbered days of the month only and at locations with odd-numbered addresses on odd-numbered days of the month.

Golf courses are permitted to water only greens and tee boxes from city sources.

All washing of motor vehicles, trailers and boats is prohibited except at commercial car washes. The filling of pools is prohibited.

Washing of building exteriors, sidewalks, walkways, driveways, patios, parking lots, tennis courts and other hard-surfaced areas with city water sources is prohibited.

Using water from fire hydrants for construction purposes, fire drills or routine hydrant testing is prohibited.

Using water from city sources for compacting dirt, moving operations or street base course construction is prohibited.

Natalie Bateman of Fort Smith walks past fallen tree limbs, Friday, July 14, 2023, at Creekmore Park in Fort Smith. Severe weather overnight affected portions of the River Valley, causing wind damage, some flooding and power outages for thousands. The city said in a news release it is running a special service to pick up storm debris through July 28.



Traffic passes a leaning utility pole, Friday, July 14, 2023, along Midland Boulevard in Fort Smith. Severe weather overnight affected portions of the River Valley, causing wind damage, some flooding and power outages for thousands. The city said in a news release it is running a special service to pick up storm debris through July 28.


