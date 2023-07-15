Two 4-star players pick Pittman, UA





BENTON -- University of Arkansas football Coach Sam Pittman and his staff picked up two strong pickups Friday night with 4-star running back Braylen Russell and 4-star cornerback Selman Bridges verbally committing to the Hogs within about 15 minutes of each other.

Russell, 6-2, 230 pounds, of Benton, was first to commit to the Razorbacks at around 6:50 p.m. during a ceremony at the Benton High School cafeteria in front of teammates, coaches and friends.

He picked Arkansas over Tennessee and South Carolina. Before announcing his decision to the approximately 300 in attendance. He said he called Pittman to tell him he was a Hog.

"I said, 'Coach, I want to thank you for the offer and I want to accept,' " Russell said. "He went crazy. He was so excited."

It was the second time Russell has pledged to Arkansas. He first committed to the Razorbacks while visiting for the Mississippi State game in 2021 as a ninth-grader but reopened his recruitment in October the following year.

Pittman and running backs coach Jimmy Smith, the Hogs' lead recruiter for Russell, never wavered in their pursuit of him and that stuck with him.

"Never gave up on me. When I decommitted, they never gave up on me. They stuck my by side," Russell said. "Usually when someone decommits, it usually means they don't want to go there. So they didn't throw me to the side and be like, 'Oh he doesn't want to go there. Next guy up.' They kept hitting me up, kept pushing. Kept staying on it."

Russell also said his relationship with Smith and how he never let up in recruiting him were big keys in his decision.

"He just text me a minute ago and said, 'Go Hogs,' " Russell said. "Coach Smith since ninth grade has been pushing. Offered me before I had varsity film, so I'm thankful he did that. Really humble."

The large crowd erupted with approval when Russell announced his decision before calling the Hogs with he and his family.

"These are all friends, family friends, people who support me," he said. "I'm thankful, really thankful."

He is the second running back in his class to pick the Razorbacks. Jadan Baugh of Decatur (Ga.) Columbia committed to Arkansas on May 19.

Russell named a top five of Arkansas, South Carolina, Baylor, Texas A&M and Tennessee in April before recently narrowing down to the Razorbacks, Volunteers and Gamecocks.

He said he prayed during the recruiting process and especially after he reopened his recruiting.

"I wanted to make sure I was making to right decision for me," Russell said of reopening his recruiting. "Everything that went into it, I prayed about it and asked God for guidance, and He sent it to me and I took it and we're here now."

On3.com lists Russell as an industry-rated 4-star prospect, the No. 27 running back and No. 317 overall prospect in the nation for the 2024 class.

His industry-rating of 89.80 is the highest for an in-state running back commitment since 2008, when DeAnthony Curtis of Camden Fairview had a rating of 93.55.

Former Razorback T.J. Hammonds, who was listed as an athlete but played at running back, had a rating of 91.54 in 2016.

Russell rushed 240 times for 1,685 yards and 26 rushing touchdowns last season as a junior. He also had 22 receptions for 224 yards and 1 touchdown.

Bridges, 6-3, 170, of Temple (Texas) Lake Belton, picked the Hogs over Texas and TCU. He went on official visits to all three schools.

He is rated the No. 9 cornerback and No. 75 overall prospect in the nation in On3.com's industry rankings for the 2024 class. His industry ranking of 93.89 makes him the top-rated Razorback commitment for this class.

The industry rating is the highest for an Arkansas commitment since Warren wide receiver Treylon Burks, who had a ranking of 94.10 when he signed with the Hogs in 2019.

If Bridges maintains his current rating and signs with Arkansas, he will be the top-rated out-of-state signee for the Razorbacks since late offensive lineman Brian Wallace, who had a 94.85 rating in 2014.

Bridges also had scholarship offers from Alabama, Texas A&M, Miami, Southern Cal, LSU, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee and others.

He had 42 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 6 pass breakups and 2 interceptions last season as a junior. He returned one interception for a touchdown.

Arkansas co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson and secondary coach Deron Wilson headed up Bridges' recruitment.

Russell and Bridges are Arkansas' 15th and 16th commitments for the 2024 class. The Hogs now have eight 4-star commitments, according to On3.com's industry rankings, and the class is ranked No. 15 nationally.





