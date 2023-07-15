Vermont residents brace for more storms after deadly, historic flooding

Vermonters worked Friday to dry out homes and businesses damaged by historic flooding but kept a wary eye on the horizon, with another round of storms forecast for the weekend.

Parts of the state got more rain Thursday. More rain is expected Sunday, and further out, next Tuesday.

"We don't know the extent of some of these storms," Gov. Phil Scott said at a news conference.

Storms dumped up to two months' worth of rain in a couple of days in parts of the region this week.

The flooding has been blamed for one death -- a man who drowned in his home in Barre, a city of about 8,500 people in central Vermont. Stephen Davoll, 63, died Wednesday, said Vermont Emergency Management spokesman Mark Bosma, who urged Vermonters to continue to take extra care as they return to their homes and repair damage.

"The loss of a Vermonter is always painful, but it is particularly so this week," Vermont U.S. Sen. Peter Welch said in statement.

President Joe Biden on Friday approved Scott's request for a major disaster declaration to provide federal support for recovering communities.

Many communities have been in touch with Vermont Emergency Management officials to discuss their needs, but state officials said Friday that they hadn't yet heard from about two to three dozen of them. National Guard troops were being sent to establish contact with them.

In addition to roads, homes and businesses, farms took a big hit, with the flooding coming soon after many growers endured a hard freeze in May.

It's expected to "destroy a large share of our produce and livestock feed," the state's agriculture secretary, Anson Tebbetts, said in a news conference. "In our hilly state, some of our most fertile farmland lies in the river valleys, and countless fields of corn, hay, vegetables, fruit, and pasture were swamped and buried."

It was too soon to determine damage costs, he said.

Philip Kolling, director of SerVermont, said as of Friday, about 5,200 people statewide had registered to help relief efforts through the state Emergency Management agency and an online volunteer recruitment effort.

MISSISSIPPI FLOODING

Meanwhile, torrential rain fell for several hours Thursday in central Mississippi, flooding roads, homes and businesses in Winston County and Louisville, where the mayor declared a state of emergency.

"Please do not travel anywhere in Louisville or Winston County unless it is an absolute emergency," Mayor Will Hill said Thursday on Facebook.

Winston County Sheriff Jason Pugh said law enforcement officers rescued at least eight people from vehicles and removed several others from homes as the water rose.

No deaths or serious injuries had been reported in the county by the evening, the mayor said.

He added that officials were contending with debris, drainage problems, erosion and damage to streets and homes, with some taking on about 2 feet of water.

Pugh said the last time he can recall this type of rapid rainfall in the area was in 1977, when he was a child. "There are streets in Louisville that are flooded that I've never seen flooded," he said.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation issued flash flood warnings on some state highways in Winston and Neshoba counties. Roadways also flooded in nearby Choctaw and Noxubee counties, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said.

Gov. Tate Reeves said on Facebook two roads in the area were impassable and a highway was closed because of about 5 inches of water on the road. Reeves said the county had requested a boat team, which responded.

Information for this article was contributed by Kathy McCormack, Lisa Rathke, Michael Casey and staff members of The Associated Press.

Volunteers clean up a downtown parking area on the banks of the Winooski River, Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Montpelier, Vt. Following a storm that dumped nearly two months of rain in two days, Vermonters are cleaning up from the deluge of water. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)



Equipment clears mud from a neighborhood as flood waters block a street, Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Barre, Vt. Following a storm that dumped nearly two months of rain in two days, Vermonters are cleaning up from the deluge of water. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)



Volunteer Hazel Turrone scrapes thick mud from a downtown sidewalk, Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Montpelier, Vt. Following a storm that dumped nearly two months of rain in two days, Vermonters are cleaning up from the deluge of water. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)



This July 11, 2023 image taken from video and provided by Pat Moore shows a rail bridge over Mountain Road that washed out by flash flooding in Ludlow, Vt. (Pat Moore via AP)

