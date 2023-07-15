Veterans invited to PACT Act event in Bella Vista

BELLA VISTA -- Veterans Administration representatives are coming to St. Bernard Catholic Church on July 22 to help veterans apply for additional benefits under the new PACT Act signed into law earlier this year.

The event will be from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. in the Parish Hall, and no appointments are needed. Coffee and snacks will be available.

The PACT Act is designed to expand VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxic substances. The act adds to the list of health conditions that are presumed to be caused by exposure to these substances. This law "helps provide generations of veterans and their survivors with the care and benefits they have earned and deserve," according to a news release.

The VA will have eligibility and benefits personnel available to help veterans determine if they qualify for any or added benefits under the expanded act, said Russ Anzalone, St. Bernard parish manager. There will be personnel from the VA Hospital Department as well to help schedule appointments if needed, he said.

While there is no deadline to apply for PACT Act-related benefits, there is urgency, according to the VA website. Most veterans and survivors who apply for benefits or submit an "intent to file" by Aug. 9, if granted, will have their benefits backdated to Aug. 10 of last year.