Voter registration information being updated; some facing removal from voting lists

Students at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith pass a sign encouraging them to register to vote Sept. 20 inside the Smith-Pendergraft Campus Center on the UAFS campus in Fort Smith. (File Photo/NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

More than 300,000 Arkansas voters are at risk of being purged from voter registration lists, according to Get Loud Arkansas!, a nonprofit group... Already a subscriber? Log in!

Print Headline: Some facing removal from voter registration lists

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content