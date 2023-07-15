WC board OKs bonds for school

Watson Chapel School District board members formally accepted a resolution to issue second-lien bonds toward construction of a new high school during their meeting Thursday evening.

The board in March voted to apply for the $4.12 million bond while the district was awaiting an increase in state funding. After competitive bidding, the district sold bonds to CINCaP Investment Group of Cincinnati and is expected to receive $4,018,581.14 after fees on July 20, the closing date.

It was announced in May that Watson Chapel was approved for an additional $89 per square foot in state assistance, which would give the district $21 million. That, along with $8 million expected to be generated from a millage increase that voters approved last August, $6 million from the district building fund and the funding from the second-lien bonds totals $39 million toward the high school project.

Superintendent Tom Wilson expressed a desire to turn the physical education gymnasium at the new high school into a competitive arena, which would boost the total cost of the project to $40,158,100. Wilson told board members he hopes the WCSD will receive a cut of about $2 million from a fund Arkansas legislators are planning to share with two other districts who passed millage increase votes to upgrade facilities.

"The only money we have to look at is possibly the money being divided between three school districts," Wilson said, also referring to the White County Central and Southside (Independence County) districts. "The ones that passed millages last fall. The other two school districts are building add-ons. They're not building a complete school like we are. The rule, I heard, was, if you're building a complete school, the percentage might be higher than others.

Wilson said he would like to use any remaining funds toward improvements at other campuses.

The new high school would replace the old junior high campus, which is scheduled for demolition in October. Before that can take place, Wilson said, the district will have to accept bids for asbestos removal.

Coleman Elementary Principal Marcia Merritt announced the school is highlighted in a book co-written by Paula Maeker and Jacqueline Heller about professional learning communities titled "Literacy in a PLC at Work: Guiding Teams to Get Going and Get Better in Grades K-6 Reading." The book is sold on Amazon.com.

Professional learning communities are small groups within faculty aimed at professional development for teachers and improving performance from students.

"It's under the work that we're doing because of our team meetings in the PLC process that we are working really, really hard on and we are going to continue to work this process," Merritt said, adding Maeker is a coach with education professional development company Solution Tree.