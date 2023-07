FORT SMITH -- A woman who went missing Friday was found dead early Saturday morning, according to Fort Smith police.

Melissa Chambers, 45, left Baptist Health early Friday and was reported missing by a family member. Chambers was found dead at a location in the 600 block of North 11th Street, according to a post on the Fort Smith police Facebook page.

No signs of trauma were apparent, but cause of death is unknown pending determination from the Arkansas State Crime Lab, police said.