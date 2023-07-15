Worker heat risk raises new concern

DALLAS -- The pain usually starts for Karla Perez when the temperature reaches 100 degrees.

"When it's too hot, I feel like [throwing up]," said Perez, who has worked landscaping and construction jobs in the Dallas area for the last decade. "My legs are shaking. And it feels like I can't see well, I see dark."

Now Perez is worried about losing water breaks in 115-degree heat, a result of a new state law stripping worker protections that had codified baseline heat safety regulations in that had been enacted by Dallas and Austin.

Recent weeks have seen Earth's highest average temperatures on record, according to climate studies, yet most U.S. workers have few legal protections related to extreme heat conditions. The federal government is in the midst of a yearslong process to draft heat safety rules, and only six states have their own regulations that guarantee laborers access to water, rest and shade -- the three elements that medical professionals say can protect workers from heat illness.

The result, experts say, is that workers in a bevy of industries -- from farmworkers to roofers and delivery drivers -- are left to defend themselves under the scorching sun.

The consequences can be deadly.

Between 2017 and 2022, the deaths of 124 workers on the job were officially attributed directly to heat, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which says that number is almost surely an undercount because heat-related deaths are often blamed on other workplace accidents or underlying health conditions. For example, an individual who mishandles dangerous machinery in heated conditions may have been severely dehydrated to the point of incapacitation, or a roofer who falls to their death may have lost consciousness from heat stress.

Heat illness can lead workers to make unsafe decisions, said Elizabeth Strater, director of strategic campaigns for the United Farm Workers.

"You are already reacting more slowly, and you are making different choices than you would," she said. "A lot of people become irritable at this point, they're not going to be taking the advice of the people around them. You're not recognizing these are [working] conditions that are unusual and dangerous."

The danger is only going to get worse, both over this summer and in years to come. July 4 was Earth's hottest day on record as a heat dome smothered parts of Texas and conditions from El Niño, the infamous climate pattern that provokes stifling heat and harsh rains, began to rake the West Coast.

"We are seeing our extreme summer weather, which we always have, superimposed on a long-term trend that is not only greater than, but happening faster than, any time in human history," said Katharine Hayhoe, chief scientist at the Nature Conservancy, a leading global environmental advocacy group. "The average temperature of the planet is warmer than any time in the history of human civilization."

In Texas, lawmakers nullified heat safety ordinances in Dallas and Austin as part of a sweeping statute that stripped local governments' rights to regulate workplace issues. The Republican-controlled Texas Legislature found those and other local workplace ordinances too burdensome on employers that do business across the state and especially on the booming construction industry.

"What was happening was we had some rogue cities that maybe stepped too far over their skis and ventured into some areas that they shouldn't have ventured into," said Geoffrey Tahuahua, president of the Associated Builders and Contractors of Texas.

The water break ordinances "were not a direct target of this bill," he said, though other construction industry officials found them superfluous. Industry standards, Tahuahua said, provide more heat safety breaks than Dallas and Austin required.

"The rules that were adopted by Dallas and Austin are not anything that any of our members would try to enforce because it doesn't seem sufficient," said Scott Norman, chief executive officer of the Texas Association of Builders. "It doesn't seem enough in the heat of Texas. You could argue they'd violate the OSHA standards."

Extreme heat risk falls under the OSHA's "general duty" clause, a catchall for job-site hazards without specific guidelines.

That makes it difficult for regulators to hold employers accountable for heat injuries, said Jordan Barab, who served as OSHA's deputy assistant secretary from 2009 to 2017. Regulators must meet a higher burden of proof to establish heat as the cause of an injury or death.

Those legal and procedural hurdles mean OSHA often imposes penalties for heat hazards after a worker has died or been hurt on the job, he said, rather than proactively forcing employers to provide adequate water, shade and rest.

President Joe Biden in 2021 ordered OSHA to begin drafting a heat standard and for labor inspectors to prioritize heat-related enforcement actions. But releasing a national standard is a yearslong process prone to political headwinds, mostly leaving state legislatures or labor departments to issue their own workplace heat protections.

California, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon and Washington state have heat standards for all outdoor laborers. Colorado's applies only to agricultural workers. Minnesota has a standard for only indoor workers.

Washington's regulations, in place since 2006, are set to get stricter later in July in part to account for rapidly warming temperatures in the Pacific Northwest.

The new rules kick in for workers in non-breathable clothing, such as water- and airtight protective equipment, at 52 degrees, and at 80 degrees for all other workers. They apply year-round specifically to provide protection during unseasonably hot days. The previous rules kicked in only between May and September.

Legislators in Florida, where 11 workers died of heat-induced causes since 2017, according to OSHA data, rejected legislation that required employers to implement outdoor heat exposure safety training programs, provide cool drinking water, shade and 10-minute rest breaks for every two hours of work in 80-degree weather.