WRESTLING: Arkansas team eager to compete at USA Wrestling national tournament

Margaret Jordan of Fayetteville is one of 75 wrestlers from the state who’ll be competing at the USA Wrestling national tournament in Fargo, N.D. Jordan, who won a state championship in February for Fayetteville, hopes to earn All-American status by finishing in the top eight in her weight class at the event, which begins today. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)

FAYETTEVILLE -- Wrestlers from Arkansas will get an opportunity to show how they stack up against competitors from across the country starting this...

Print Headline: State wrestlers compete at nationals

