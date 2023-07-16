1 dead, 1 hurt in PB gunfire

A shooting early Saturday left one person dead and one injured, according to the Pine Bluff Police Department.

At a little past 4 a.m., police went to 3600 East Lake Drive when they got a report of gunshots in the area. When officers arrived, they saw a pistol in the street and got out to inspect it. They then found a male lying in the grass about 50 feet away who had suffered what appeared to be a gunshot wound, police stated in a news release. He was later pronounced dead at the scene by the Jefferson County deputy coroner.

Shortly after finding the person, there was a report of another person a block away on Greenway Drive who had also been shot.

It was determined that he had also been shot on East Lake Drive after he told police he had run from that street through a small wooded area to Greenway Drive and knocked on a door for help, according to a news release.

He was taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries, police stated.

The male who died had no identification on him when police found him and had not been identified as of Saturday morning.

"As of the time of this release, detectives are interviewing witnesses and investigating the scene," Lt. David DeFoor said in the release.

"The motive for this shooting is still undetermined at this time. There is no suspect information to be released at the time of this release."

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the detective office tip line at (870) 730-2106, the detective office at (870) 730-2090, or the dispatch center at (870) 541-5300.

This is the 12th homicide in Pine Bluff this year.