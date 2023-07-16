Affordability bringing new technology to masses

As the price of forward-projecting sonar decreases, many anglers are adding it to their graphics suite.

Also, as more people adopt the technology, greater awareness is brushing its mystique. We are learning, for example, that forward-projecting sonar does not replace older technology, nor does it render downward-projecting sonar obsolete.

Forward-projecting sonar, which anglers generically refer to as LiveScope, complements traditional impulse sonar. It clarifies the images that traditional impulse sonar reveals on its screen, but more important, it shows fish in real time. Its signatures reveal what kind of fish to anglers that have invested the time to use it properly, and it shows the size of fish.

Notably, a lot of anglers who are otherwise set in their ways are adopting forward-projecting sonar. People are amazingly adaptive when something that will help them put more crappie in the box becomes affordable. All anglers are keen to buy new gear, but only when the cost descends below a certain pain threshold.

It reminds me a lot of when the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette initially replaced its print editions with iPads. People that I believed would be most resistant to the change accepted it quickest. This has occasionally been inconvenient, like the time shortly after the iPad pilot project occurred in Northeast Arkansas. I was hunting pheasants in South Dakota with a group of friends from that part of the state. On the last morning of the hunt, they were all at the breakfast table in the lodge with their iPads demanding to know why an article and photos of the hunt weren't in the "paper" that day.

As it turns out, the LiveScope's divergence from traditional impulse sonar didn't dissuade anglers from adopting it, nor did its steep learning curve. They've been upgrading their technology for as long as they've been fishing. Affordability determined the order in which anglers upgraded. Professional fishing guides almost always adopt new technology first. Tournament anglers adopt it next and popularize it, and the recreational market follows.

Bobby Murray, winner of the first Bassmaster Classic in 1971, is a sterling example of the progression. Murray's fishing life and career spans the entire technological spectrum. When he began fishing in tournaments, he measured depth with a weighted rope. When Lowrance offered its first electronic "flasher" unit, Murray was one of the first to buy it. Whenever something new came out, he bought it, including LiveScope.

Murray quickly realized that LiveScope is not the magic bullet it's made out to be.

"You can't find fish with a LiveScope," Murray said. "It's no good for looking for fish. It's too slow. You've got to really be methodical if you're going to cover any water with it, but as a tool to show you what's down there.

"If you take a worm on the bottom and shoot that with a LiveScope, you would see nothing," Murray continued. "It looks like the bottom. But if he's six inches off the bottom, I can see him. So, you can be with a LiveScope and run over a school of fish, and you can't see them if they're right on the bottom."

Two-dimensional sonar, on the other hand, will reveal fish on the bottom to an experienced eye. A Lowrance unit, with its patented 'Fish Reveal' feature, shows them more clearly.

"It's one of the few patents that really turned this electronics deal on edge," Murray said.

With the Fish Reveal feature enabled, Murray said he will reach an area where the sonar shows schools of shad. It will show a fish here and a fish there.

"All of a sudden, the bottom ... turns ... white," Murray said. "It looks like it snowed. You know what that is? That's all them fish sitting on the bottom because you've got it on fish reveal on white. Every fish shows up as white. When the bottom turns white, you put your icon on it and drop your trolling motor."

I'm barely competent with downscan and sidescan sonar. If they ever make a kayak-friendly LiveScope unit, even I might go for it.