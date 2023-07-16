AOP’s ‘Sweeney Todd’ brings demon barber to Arkansas July 20-30

It's a typical July afternoon in east Springdale -- steamy and hot, with blazing sun and a thunderstorm brewing in the west.

But inside the Pat Ellison Performing Arts Center at the Don Tyson School of Innovation, it's a whole different world. An Arts One Presents cast of 30 is "attending the tale of Sweeney Todd" under the direction of New York director Coleman Ray Clark. They're working on the last big number of the show, and Clark is placing actors on stage with the deliberation of a chess master.

"No one can help! Nothin' can hide you! Isn't that Sweeney there beside you? There! There! There! There! There!"

And then the chorus parts, and Sweeney Todd and Mrs. Lovett enter centerstage.

"Attend the tale of Sweeney Todd...

"He served a dark and a hungry god!

"To seek revenge may lead to hell

"But everyone does it, though seldom as well

"As Sweeney

"As Sweeney Todd, the demon barber of Fleet Street."

Kenny Timbrel as Sweeney and Annie Millett as Mrs. Lovett turn to look at each other, and she takes his hand. And it is so incredibly creepy.

"Sweeney Todd. Not the worst guy. Not the best. Sweeney makes you think about what people are capable of when pushed to great lengths," muses Timbrel, who played Princeton in the Arkansas Public Theatre production of "Avenue Q." "It almost makes one ask the question, 'What would you do?'

"I like to call it uncomfortable empathy. You know, when you actually feel kind of bad for the bad guy."

"Mrs. Nellie Lovett is a hard-working, struggling businesswoman, with a unique solution to a bad supply chain problem," says Millett, a veteran actor who is new to the Northwest Arkansas stage. "She's tired of waiting for the higher class to grant her a crumb of opportunity. Nellie is an unstoppable optimist who does whatever it takes, no matter how ... let's say innovative. Reconnecting with Sweeney is a nightmare come true! He can make all her dreams a vivid reality; he gives her one last shot at love and life."

"'Sweeney Todd' is one of the greatest musicals ever written and certainly one of Stephen Sondheim's best," says Clark of the composer known for "Into The Woods," "A Little Night Music," "West Side Story," "Company," "Assassins," and so many more. "The opportunity to direct any of Sondheim's musicals, let alone 'Sweeney Todd,' doesn't come up enough and is always worth doing.

"The score is magnificent, full of heartache, wonder, and truth. Although the show is touted as a slasher-melodrama, the characters represent us and speak to our world today."

The plotline is simple: Sweeney Todd opens a barbershop above Mrs. Lovett's struggling meat pie emporium. She has the demand ... and he has the supply.

"The show is dark," Clark admits. "It examines characters in their final leg, ready to do whatever it takes to get what they want. What most people don't know, though, is how funny and weird the musical is. It off-sets the horror with quirkiness -- just like real life."

Originally from Fayetteville, Clark -- who attended Marymount Manhattan College and has worked on- and off-Broadway on plays, musicals and other theatrical events -- says coming from New York to direct "Sweeney Todd" was an easy decision. "In my experience, when someone says 'Sweeney Todd,' you just say yes!"

Although the music is complex -- "full of dissonance, shifting keys and tempos, and unique melodies," as Clark describes it -- "when performers can drive the material and add layers of meaning and personality to it, it tugs at our hearts.

"Humanizing these characters was one of my first goals," he adds. "'Sweeney Todd is known for its style as a genre musical with other dark, 1800s British pieces (think Sherlock Holmes). My goal with this production was to bring the characters to us, to help us feel their pain, and recognize their struggles. With that, I've designed this production to look more like the London we know around these parts -- you may have already noticed the dripping fast-food burger on the poster. I want to examine horror on a local level and peek behind the curtain at the structures that propel violence in our community. But that's all I'll say about that ... for now!"

Asked what she hopes audiences are saying after the show, Millett sums it up:

"I saw myself up there, and it was alarming!"

__

FAQ

'Sweeney Todd'

WHEN -- 7 p.m. July 20-22; 2 p.m. July 23; again July 27-30

WHERE -- Pat Ellison Performing Arts Center at the Don Tyson School of Innovation in Springdale

COST -- $20-$35

INFO -- artsonepresents.org

"Nellie is an unstoppable optimist who does whatever it takes, no matter how … lets say innovative. Reconnecting with Sweeney is a nightmare come true! He can make all her dreams a vivid reality; he gives her one last shot at love and life," says Annie Millett of her character in "Sweeney Todd." Kenny Timbrel plays the "demon barber of Fleet Street." (Courtesy Photo/AOP)



Part of the huge cast of "Sweeney Todd" — some 30 people — is pictured during rehearsal. (Courtesy Photo/AOP)







FAQ

'Sweeney Todd

WHEN — 7 p.m. July 20-22; 2 p.m. July 23; again July 27-30

WHERE — Pat Ellison Performing Arts Center at the Don Tyson School of Innovation in Springdale

COST — $20-$35

INFO — artsonepresents.org







