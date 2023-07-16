Art On the Border features all kinds of artisans July 21-22





"I paint first because it makes me happy and second because of the joy it brings others," says Amy Eichler, an acrylic artist who creates "colorful, energetic images of wild animals, domestic animals, and humans. ... I'm drawn to anything with eyes and a personality."

Next weekend, Eichler's joy will be spread far and wide. She is the featured artist July 21-22 for Art on the Border, a Fort Smith fundraiser that this year benefits the homeless, foster families, emergency and long-term care of abused and neglected children and medical care for the working poor in the River Valley.

Since 1995, Art on the Border has raised $2.6 million for River Valley nonprofits, growing from 14 artists in 2014 to more than 70 last year.

"July 2022 marked the return of Art on the Border after a two-year absence due to the covid 19 virus," explains Joan McCoy, event chairwoman. "It was the BEST ever. Seventy-four artists filled the newly renovated and spacious event center at the ACHE Research Institute Health & Wellness Center. A record number of guests and shoppers came through the doors Friday evening and all day Saturday, prompting record sales. The four charities [selected last year] received $70,000 as a result of this event."

McCoy promises a wide variety of art this year, including oils, pastels, acrylics, watercolor, fiber, hand-blown glass, jewelry, sculptures, gourds, digitally enhanced photographs, wood turning and baskets. Eichler will offer both original works and prints.

"For Art on the Border, I'll be bringing a collection of original paintings -- including some brand new -- and a wide variety of embellished, signed, and varnished canvas giclée prints that are ready to hang and start at only $42," she says. "You may even see me painting a new painting live at the event!"

Eichler, who grew up in Fayetteville, says her mother is an artist, and they painted together when she was young.

"Figure paintings and portraits were always our favorites, and I believe that has influenced my love of figure paintings today," she says.

But visual art was not her only passion. She is also a dancer and was dance director of a studio for 12 years before leaving in 2017 to focus on full-time art.

"My two favorite subjects in school were always math and art," she says. "I love the balance between both sides of the brain. I started college with the pursuit of degrees in math and art. I switched to computer science to help direct a career path. Though once I graduated college, I haven't spent any time in computer science!

"Back in 2001-05, these two fields were completely separate. There wasn't the technology in art that you see today. I love the full body movement that I get from painting on a canvas surface, so I don't see myself venturing into the digital world right now.

"Dance has taught me to appreciate the rhythm, technique, and performance aspect of my art. And teaching dance for over 25 years of my life translates well into the painting workshops I teach.

"My relationship with painting is about reacting to what I see in front of me, expressing that feeling it in a way that only I can, and painting it with the emotions and energy that come out in the process."

FAQ

Art on the Border

WHEN -- Meet the Artists Reception, 5-9 p.m. July 21; public shopping, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 22

WHERE -- ACHE Research Institute Health & Wellness Center, 1000 Fianna Way in Fort Smith

COST -- $20 at the door for the reception July 21; free July 22

INFO -- artontheborder.com; amyeichlerart.com

FYI -- This year's charities are Riverview HOPE Campus, The Call in Crawford & Sebastian Counties, Arkansas True Vision Children's Homes and The Good Samaritan Clinic.

"Im an acrylic artist who paints colorful, energetic images of wild animals, domestic animals, and humans that bring joy to the viewer," Eicher says. "I paint with a limited palette of three to five colors, which allows for even more vibrant colors in my paintings. Im drawn to anything with eyes and a personality." (Courtesy Images/Amy Eichler)



