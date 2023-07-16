Artist Leah Grant uses words for discovery in new Crystal Bridges gallery

In 2022, artist Leah Grant facilitated creative writing workshops in community partner sites throughout Northwest Arkansas as part of the Crystal Bridges Museums CB to You Mobile Art Lab program. Participants were invited to write a letter to a friend and then, with the permission of the writers, Grant re-created some of the letters in a scale large enough for public display, using hot foil stamping to highlight specific words that resonated with her to create a new message within the letter. (Courtesy Photo)

Print Headline: More Than Words

