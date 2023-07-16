Bellinger connects for eighth career grand slam

CHICAGO -- Cody Bellinger hit a grand slam to back a solid effort by pitcher Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs topped the Boston Red Sox 10-4 on Saturday.

Bellinger, who homered twice in Friday night's loss, capped a six-run third with his eighth career slam. Patrick Wisdom added a two-run shot, his 15th, an inning later off reliever Tayler Scott.

Triston Casas hit his 11th home run and Justin Turner doubled twice to stretch his hitting streak to 11 games for the Red Sox, who had won six in a row.

James Paxton (5-2) sailed through the first two innings but quickly ran into trouble in the third, which began with a pair of walks wrapped around a hit batter. Nico Hoerner and Seiya Suzuki brought in runs by reaching on fielder's choice plays and Ian Happ walked to set the table for Bellinger, who knocked his 12th home run of the season into the netting in right center field.

"He's special," Stroman said of his teammate. "It's awesome to see Belli back to that MVP Belli.

"He's someone who changes an entire lineup. With one swing, he can change a game. Seeing him locked in is incredible."

The Cubs got two more off Brandon Walter in the seventh to turn the game into a rout.

Paxton, looking for his fourth win in as many starts, didn't return for the fourth after giving up six earned runs and walking three while striking out four.

"It's just one game. We'll show up tomorrow," Red Sox Manager Alex Cora said. "We just didn't make plays today."

Stroman (10-6) had been 0-2 in his previous three starts. He scattered three hits and a run over the first six innings while striking out three and walking one.

"Typical Stro," Cubs Manager David Ross said. "Just another day for your No. 1 starter against a really good offensive club."

Reliever Julian Merryweather surrendered Casas' two-run home run in the seventh.

BLUE JAYS 5, DIAMONDBACKS 2 Chris Bassitt (9-5) allowed 2 runs and 7 hits in 6 innings after Kevin Gausman was scratched early because of discomfort in his left side. Whit Merrifield homered off All-Star starter Zac Gallen and Bo Bichette against Scott McGough. George Springer drove in two runs.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

NATIONALS 7, CARDINALS 5 Lane Thomas hit a tiebreaking single in the 10th off Jordan Hicks (1-6) as Washington won the completion of a game suspended by rain in the third inning Friday. Kyle Finnegan (4-3) pitched two innings for the win and Hunter Harvey got his ninth save.

PHILLIES 6, PADRES 4 Kyle Schwarber tied the score 3-3 with a seventh-inning home run off Nick Martinez in a doubleheader opener, then put Philadelphia ahead 5-4 with an eighth-inning single against Tim Hill (1-3) after pinch-hitter Bryce Harper's RBI single had tied the score. Manny Machado's 300th home run had given San Diego a 4-3 lead in the eighth against Matt Strahm (6-3).

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RANGERS 2, GUARDIANS 0 Andrew Heaney (6-6) rebounded from his worst start of the season and slumping Marcus Semien had his first multihit game in two weeks as Texas got its seventh shutout of the season. Heaney (6-6) allowed 6 hits and 1 walk in 5 1/3 innings, striking out four. Aroldis Chapman struck out two in a one-hit ninth in his first save situation since he was acquired from Kansas City on June 30.

RAYS 6, ROYALS 1 Jose Siri hit home runs in the third off Alec Marsh (0-3) and in the ninth off Nick Wittgren in a doubleheader opener. Tyler Glasnow (3-3) gave up six hits and struck out six as the AL East-leading Rays won their second in a row after a season-high seven-game losing streak. Kansas City has lost seven of eight, dropping to 26-66. Salvador Perez had four hits for the Royals, one shy of his career high.