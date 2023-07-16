Best-sellers

Fiction

1. THE FIVE-STAR WEEKEND by Elin Hilderbrand. After a tragedy, a popular food blogger brings friends from distinct times in her life to spend a weekend in Nantucket.

2. HAPPY PLACE by Emily Henry. A former couple pretend to be together for the sake of their friends during their annual getaway in Maine.

3. FOURTH WING by Rebecca Yarros. Violet Sorrengail is urged by the commanding general, who also is her mother, to become a candidate for the elite dragon riders.

4. LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY by Bonnie Garmus. A scientist and single mother living in California in the 1960s becomes a star on a TV cooking show.

5. THE COVENANT OF WATER by Abraham Verghese. Three generations of a family living on South India's Malabar Coast suffer the loss of a family member by drowning.

6. PALAZZO by Danielle Steel. Challenges arise when a young woman takes over her family's haute couture Italian leather brand and 400-year-old palazzo in Venice.

7. DEMON COPPERHEAD by Barbara Kingsolver. Winner of a 2023 Pulitzer Prize for fiction. A re-imagining of Charles Dickens' "David Copperfield" set in the mountains of southern Appalachia.

8. ZERO DAYS by Ruth Ware. A security system tester must elude the police to find the person who killed her partner in marriage and in crime.

9. THE ONLY ONE LEFT by Riley Sager. In 1983, a mute woman confined to a wheelchair types out her side of the story about a family massacre to her home-health aide.

10. HELLO BEAUTIFUL by Ann Napolitano. In a homage to Louisa May Alcott's "Little Women," a young man's dark past resurfaces as he gets to know the family of his college sweetheart.

Nonfiction

1. OUTLIVE by Peter Attia with Bill Gifford. A look at recent scientific research on aging and longevity.

2. THE WAGER by David Grann. The survivors of a shipwrecked British vessel on a secret mission during an imperial war with Spain have different accounts of events.

3. I'M GLAD MY MOM DIED by Jennette McCurdy. The actress and filmmaker describes her eating disorders and difficult relationship with her mother.

4. UNBROKEN BONDS OF BATTLE by Johnny Joey Jones. The Fox News military analyst shares stories from working with veterans for over a decade.

5. THE ART THIEF by Michael Finkel. The author of "The Stranger in the Woods" tells the story of Stéphane Breitwieser, who stole art more than 200 times for the sake of admiring it.

6. 1964 by Paul McCartney. A collection of photographs taken with a 35-millimeter camera during the rise of the Beatles from the end of 1963 through early 1964.

7. THE IN-BETWEEN by Hadley Vlahos. A hospice nurse shares some of her most impactful experiences and questions some of society's beliefs around end-of-life care.

8. ULTRA-PROCESSED PEOPLE by Chris van Tulleken. How ultra-processed foods, which are now part of much of what we consume, negatively impact our health and the environment.

9. PAGEBOY by Elliot Page. The Oscar-nominated star details discovering himself as a trans person and navigating abuse in Hollywood.

10. WHAT AN OWL KNOWS by Jennifer Ackerman. The author of "The Genius of Birds" explores new scientific discoveries about the brains and behavior of owls.

Paperback fiction

1. TOO LATE by Colleen Hoover.

2. IT ENDS WITH US by Colleen Hoover.

3. IT STARTS WITH US by Colleen Hoover.

4. ICEBREAKER by Hannah Grace.

Paperback nonfiction

1. THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE by Bessel van der Kolk.

2. KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON by David Grann.

3. CRYING IN H MART by Michelle Zauner.

4. ALL ABOUT LOVE by bell hooks.

Source: New York Times