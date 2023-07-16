Boy, 17, and girl, 14, shot to death in Pine Bluff; man, 18, in serious condition





A 17-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl were killed in a drive-by shooting on Sunday afternoon and an 18-year-old man was also wounded and was in serious condition, according to the Pine Bluff Police Department.

At around 5:50 p.m., officers went to 17th Avenue and Hazel Street because of a reported shooting, according to a news release from police. When they arrived, they found two males lying in the front yard at 2303 W. 17th Ave. One of the males, a 17-year-old, was unresponsive and later pronounced dead at the scene by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, police said.

The other male, an 18-year-old, was taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center where he underwent surgery and was listed in serious condition on Sunday evening, according to the news release.

A third person, a 14-year-old girl, was found inside the house at 2303 W. 17th Ave., police said. She was unresponsive and also pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner’s office.

Witnesses told police that a vehicle drove by the residence and that someone on the passenger side shot from the window, hitting the two males who were in the front yard and the girl who was inside the house.

Detectives were interviewing witnesses and investigating the incident on Sunday evening. The motive for the shooting is still undetermined, police stated in the press release, and no suspect has been identified.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the detective office tip line at 870-730-2106, the detective office at 870-730-2090, or the dispatch center at 870-541-5300.

These are the 13th and 14th homicides in Pine Bluff this year.



