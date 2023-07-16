Sections
Building Permits

by Joy Jackson, Micah Farmer, Eula Calahan | Today at 2:38 a.m.

Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.

COMMERCIAL

Clark Contractors, 1701 S. Shackleford Road, Little Rock, $1,036,806.

Kristopher French, 220 Parkway Place Drive, Little Rock, $200,000.

RESIDENTIAL

RPM Management, 5 Bishop Place, Little Rock, $424,000.

O'Reilly Build, 16100 Chenal Valley Pkwy., Little Rock, $286,487.

Edward Haddock, 523 E. 18th St., Little Rock, $225,000.

Graham Smith Construction, 110 Woodlands Park, Little Rock, $202,000.

Terra Firma Project, 6400 R St., Little Rock, $182,600.

Terra Firma Project, 6404 R St., Little Rock, $182,600.

Terra Firma Project, 6408 R St., Little Rock, $182,600.

Terra Firma Project, 6410 R St., Little Rock, $182,600.

Terra Firma Project, 6414 R St., Little Rock, $182,600.

Terra Firma Project, 6418 R St., Little Rock, $182,600.

Terra Firma Project, 6420 R St., Little Rock, $182,600.

James Built Homes, 505 Asbury Road, Little Rock, $148,000.

Joe Hilliard, 109 Jewell Road, Little Rock, $130,000.

J & J Construction Enterprises, 10101 Prospect Loop, Little Rock, $130,000.

Print Headline: Building Permits

