The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72201

1100 North St., commercial, Heritage Arkansas, 7:11 a.m. July 11, property valued at $1,050.

72202

1800 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., commercial, Baptist College, 10:04 a.m. July 9, property valued at $1,720.

72204

1817 S. Woodrow St., commercial, Golden Foods, 2:40 a.m. July 7, property valued at $329.

2000 Fair Park Blvd., residential, Kevin Mach, 6:39 p.m. July 8, property valued at $6,300.

3324 Tatum St., residential, Kasey Fox, 3:08 a.m. July 9, property valued at $200.

221 Greencrest Dr., residential, Keaton Mann, 6:33 p.m. July 9, property valued at $16,800.

4715 S. Shackleford Road, commercial, Vermeer, 10:15 a.m. July 10, property valued at $3,001.

4601 W. 16th St., residential, Ashley Beavers, 3:39 p.m. July 10, property valued at $709.

72205

9201 Kanis Road, residential, The Canopy Apts./Steven Ingram, 11:37 a.m. July 10, property valued at $143.

400 N. University Ave., residential, Cleveland Evans, 7:29 p.m. July 10, property valued at $580.

400 Brookpark Dr., residential, Pam Meal, 9:34 a.m. July 13, property valued at $1,800.

72206

2217 S. Louisiana St., residential, Joe Branch, 7:06 a.m. July 8, property valued at $2,611.

719 Wright Ave., residential, Kathryn Kirsch, 1:09 p.m. July 8, property valued at $2,380.

3323 S. Gaines St., commercial, city of Little Rock, 9:28 a.m. July 12, property valued at $57,579.

72207

29 Greathouse Bend Dr., residential, Rachel Furrer, 6:48 p.m. July 7, property valued at $3,360.

2705 Flakewood Road, residential, Clayton Pearson, 9:03 p.m. July 9, property value unknown.

72209

4716 Baseline Road, commercial, Budget Mini Storage, 11:55 a.m. July 7, property valued at $9.

8621 Baseline Road, residential, Isaac Espinosa, 11:52 p.m. July 8, property valued at $201.

7500 Mabelvale Ctf, commercial, All Secure Storage/Sharon Smith, 11:20 a.m. July 11, property valued at $4,339.

7500 Mabelvale Ctf, commercial, All Secure Storage/Bernice Henderson, 1:05 p.m. July 11, property value unknown.

72210

35 Nandina Cir., residential, Anna OWilliams, 12:16 p.m. July 12, property valued at $130.

72211

11701 Hermitage Road, residential, Alexis Shipley, 11:30 a.m. July 8, property value unknown.

19 Walnut Valley Dr., residential, Beverly Burel, 1:15 p.m. July 9, property valued at $1,561.

12211 W. Markham St., commercial, T-Mobile Wireless, 1:47 a.m. July 10, property valued at $930.

619 St. Michael Pl., residential, Michael Vance, 8:46 a.m. July 10, property valued at $1,165.

10900 Financial Centre Pkwy., residential, Mark Mrusek, 11:05 p.m. July 11, property valued at $801.

11401 Mesa Dr., residential, Xavier Porchia, 6:27 p.m. July 12, property valued at $700.

4216 S. Bowman Road, residential, Alexis White, 11:02 p.m. July 13, property valued at $100.

72212

4 Red Cedar Cove, residential, Itzel Meador, 7:46 p.m. July 12, property valued at $901.

72227

8122 Cantrell Road, commercial, Sullivant's Liquor, 4:08 a.m. July 8, property valued at $50.

9305 N. Rodney Parham Road, residential, Alfred Holden, 10:10 a.m. July 11, property valued at $2,300.

North Little Rock

72113

10712 Burkhalter Haas Road, residential, Arreya Boyd, 11:23 p.m. July 10, property valued at $2,500.

72114

712 W. 22nd St., residential, Kayundra Pugh, 11:49 a.m. July 9, property valued at $69,750.

710 Main St., commercial, Tacos La Gloria, 9:20 a.m. July 13, property valued at $700.

800 N. Beech St., residential, Kiara Booker, 9:23 p.m. July 13, property valued at $800.

4400 John F. Kennedy Blvd., commercial, Park Hill Christian Church, 5:25 a.m. July 11, property valued at $6,101.

11100 Arkansas 165, commercial, Jose's Compadre, 4:59 a.m. July 11, property valued at $100.

72118

4227 Camp Robinson Road, commercial, Burger King, 5:24 a.m. July 7, property valued at $1,500.

1 Eldor Johnson Dr., commercial, Parks & Recreation, 4:30 p.m. July 7, property valued at $32,683.

1215 Parkway Dr., residential, Jacob Frazier, 5:58 p.m. July 8, property valued at $6,750.

4416 Lynn Lane, residential, Kathryn Collison, 11:08 p.m. July 9, property value unknown.

3925 Freeman Cir., residential, Stephen Ware, 4:33 p.m. July 9, property valued at $680.

17 Fox Den Ct., residential, Allen and Kencia Stanley, 2:22 p.m. July 10, property valued at $1,100.

6100 Remount Road, residential, Cynthia Williams, 2:39 p.m. July 12, property valued at $245.