Business people

MUGS

Penzo

Harrell

SaraBeth Askins, a certified nurse midwife, has joined the medical staff at Baptist Health-Fort Smith. Askins earned a master of science in nursing from Georgetown University School of Nursing and Health Studies in Washington this spring. She completed a bachelor of science in nursing from Samford University Ida V. Moffitt School of Nursing in Birmingham, Ala.

Madison Stave, a certified nurse midwife, has joined the medical staff at Baptist Health-Fort Smith. Stave graduated last winter from Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn., with a master of science in nursing. She attended the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville and completed a bachelor of science in nursing in 2020.

Jacob Davies, clinic director at Rise Physical Therapy in Springdale, was awarded the professional designation of board-certified clinical specialist in orthopaedic physical therapy by the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialties of the American Physical Therapy Association. Davies graduated in 2015 from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, with a bachelor's degree in kinesiology applied exercise science and minor in Spanish language. He then graduated in 2019 from Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Mo., with a doctor of physical therapy degree.

Bryant Penzo has been announced as the new chief strategy officer for Generations Bank. Penzo graduated from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville in 2015 with a bachelor's degree in retail with a concentration in accounting and a minor in management. He joined Generations Bank in 2020 as marketing director and most recently has served as vice president, director of people and culture.

Max Harrell has been announced as the new chief growth officer for Generations Bank. Harrell joined Generations Bank in 2014. He has served in various roles, most recently as Rogers market president. Harrell is a 2018 University of Arkansas, Fayetteville graduate, obtaining his bachelor's degree in finance with a banking concentration. He is attending the Graduate School of Banking in Colorado.

Natalie Demaree has been announced as communications coordinator for Visit Bentonville, the tourism and promotion bureau of Bentonville. Demaree graduated with a bachelor's in journalism and political science from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville in May 2021. Demaree is working toward her master's degree in journalism at Columbia University in New York.

