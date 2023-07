Drew and Nancy Collum (from left), Ricky Jones, Jeff and Jeannine(cq) Brazzeal and Eric and Courtney Schaefer help the Cancer Challenge celebrate its 30th anniversary at the Summer Social on June 23 at Heroncrest in Springdale. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

Cancer Challenge champions celebrated the nonprofit organization's 30th anniversary at the annual Summer Social on June 23 at Heroncrest in Springdale.

Print Headline: Challenge marks 30 years

