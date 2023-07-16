Democrats

The Washington County Democratic Party will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. July 17 at the Hyatt Place, 348 E. Van Asche Drive in Fayetteville.

Information about becoming a member, current opportunities, candidates, voter registration and regular business will be on the agenda. This month's guest speaker will be Michael Cook with Cook Consulting in Little Rock. He will talk about legislative polling data in key districts in Arkansas. Everyone is welcome.

Information: washcodemocrats.com.

Senior Democrats

The Northwest Arkansas Senior Democrats will meet at noon July 18 at the Fayetteville Public Library in the Walker Room. The speaker will be Rep. Nicole Clowney, who represents Arkansas District 21 and has concluded her third term working for Arkansans. Among the committees she serves are Joint Budget, House Judiciary, State Agencies and Governmental Affairs.

Information: (479) 841-5266 or email adellag@cox.net.

Radio Club

The Bella Vista Radio Club is offering a Technician Radio License Class from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 22 and 29 at the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy, 3242 S. Downum Road in Springdale. The Radio Club's former president and current public information officer and membership coordinator Tom Northfell will be the instructor for the class.

There will be a VE test session at 4 p.m. July 29. The test fee is $15 or $5 for people 17 or younger.

Registration began on July 1.

Information: email w5xna@arri.net.

MUFON

The Northwest Section of Arkansas Mutual UFO Network will meet from 10 a.m. to 12:30 July 22 at the Fayetteville Municipal Airport, 4500 S. School St. The agenda will include Arkansas UFO/UAP case reports, review of the pathways to disclosure project, UFO/UAP book reports and a special presentation on the Newcomer's Guide to MUFON. All members, guests and anyone with a genuine interest in the UFO/UAP phenomenon are welcome to attend.

Information: (479) 422-9586.

MOAA

The Northwest Arkansas Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America will meet at 9 a.m. July 22 at the Village Inn Restaurant on N. College Avenue in Fayetteville. Chapter members and prospective members are welcome to attend. The purpose of the breakfast is fellowship, camaraderie and to discuss current community service activities. It's a great opportunity for prospective members to get to know current Chapter members and learn about the Northwest Arkansas MOAA Chapter. RSVP by July 19.

Membership in the Chapter is open to those who hold or have ever held a warrant or commission in any component of the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, Coast Guard, Public Health Service or National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and their surviving spouses.

MOAA is a nonprofit and politically nonpartisan veterans' association of more than 350,000 members dedicated to maintaining a strong national defense and ensuring our nation keeps its commitments to all our enlisted, warrant and commissioned personnel who are currently serving, retired and former members of the uniformed services as well as their families and survivors. The Northwest Arkansas Chapter, comprised of over 100 members, actively supports these initiatives.

Information: pubrel.moaa@gmail.com.

DAR

The Ozark District of the Arkansas Daughters of the American Revolution will meet July 22 at Pinnacle Country Club, 3 S. Clubhouse Drive in Rogers. The speaker will be state regent Gale Markley.

Information: (479) 659-2604.

Calico Cut-Ups

Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild will meet at 1 p.m. July 24 in Sengel Hall (lower level) at St. Theodore's Episcopal Church, 1001 Kingsland Road in Bella Vista. Courtenay Hughes, sewing team manager for Missouri Star Quilt Company, will present a trunk show of personal and MSQC quilts.

On July 25, Hughes will teach a workshop on machine applique where students will learn the ins and outs of fabrics, threads, stitches, fusible web, stabilizers and more. Registration is required for the workshop along with a $30 fee for Calico Cut-Up Members or $40 fee for nonmembers.

Information: admin@calicocutups.com.

Hikers

The Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invite all interested walkers to join them for a walk July 26 in Bentonville. Registration is from 8:30 to 9 a.m. at the Casey's Convenience Store at 100 S.E. J St. in Bentonville. There is a short drive to the starting point where participants will choose either a 5K or 10K walk. This walk is along the clear waters of Coler Creek, over the "singing bridge" and by the Airship Cafe.

There is a fee of $3 for credit and $2 for noncredit. Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year.

Information: (479) 381-9366 or email bvvohh@gmail.com.

American Legion

The Shelton-Tucker-Craft American Legion Post 27 in Fayetteville hosted residents from the Arkansas State Veterans Home on July 5.

The veteran residents are transported to the Post on the first Wednesday of each month for a free lunch and socialization. On July 4 the Post held an Independence Day cookout that was free to the public..

Post 27 is expanding its veteran outreach with a visitation program for the veterans residing at Brookstone Assisted Living in Fayetteville.

Information: legionpost27.org.

VFW Post 2952

The Springdale VFW Post 2952 meets at 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at 1894 W. Sunset Ave. in Springdale. There is dinner at 6 p.m.

Information: (479) 249-2344.