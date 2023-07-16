McKinzy joins UAPB extension staff

Deseray L. McKinzy has been appointed an Extension specialist, project/program manager-communications at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences.

She will oversee the day-to-day operations of the department including supervising staff, allocating resources and planning and managing projects that promote SAFHS, according to a news release.

McKinzy will plan and produce SAFHS digital content such as videos and podcasts for the internet and social media and shoot photographs.

Previously, McKinzy worked as media and public relations coordinator for the city of Pine Bluff's Advancing Health Literacy Program. There, she developed and managed the program's website and social media, created promotional media content, and planned and managed public relations events.

She also worked at Deltaplex Radio Network as a news writer and reporter. In that position, McKinzy was responsible for reporting the morning and afternoon news for all Deltaplex radio stations, developing and publishing stories from Jefferson County on the company's website, attending community events and conducting interviews.

An alumna of UAPB, McKinzy has a bachelor's degree in business administration and a master's degree in secondary education and physical education. At UAPB, she served terms as president of the Student Government Administration election board and as manager of the track team. She also won the Miss Black Essence Award and was president of the Essence of a Woman club.

"We are thrilled Ms. McKinzy has chosen to join the School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences as the manager of the communications office," said Bruce McGowan, interim dean/director for the school. "Her wealth of experience in marketing, mass communications, public relations and community outreach – as well as her history as a UAPB alumna – will help us showcase to the world the innovative and game-changing work being conducted by our faculty, staff and students."

UAMS sets free health event, concert

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences is hosting Party With a Purpose, free community health screenings and a concert from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 29 at the McGehee Men's Club Community Center at 1 South Airport Road in McGehee. A concert showcasing Arkansas entertainers follows at 7:30 p.m. at the same location.

Hepatitis C, HIV and blood pressure screenings, glucose testing and mental health assessments, will be available at the event, according to a news release. Printed materials, games and prizes, and educational activities for children also will be available, and food trucks will provide a free lunch.

Attendance is free to the concert for anyone who received a free confidential HIV screening test at the health portion of the event.

The event is aimed at residents of Desha, Chicot, Drew, Jefferson and Pulaski counties, but all Arkansans are welcome to attend.

The program is sponsored by the Research and Evaluation Division of the UAMS Department of Family and Preventive Medicine.

Free health screenings and rapid testing for HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases are also regularly available at the UAMS Gap Services office in McGehee.

Area Agency caregivers meeting set

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas will host the Caregivers Alzheimer's Support Group Meeting from 11 a.m. to noon Monday. The topic will be Hot Weather Safety and Heat Related Illness. The speaker will be Charlotte Clausen of the UAMS South Central Center on Aging, according to a news release.

To join the meeting via Zoom, the link is https://us05web.zoom.us/j/84748194305?pwd=a2RwMUV1TWlMYUd3MWgvZVZQWnFzZz09 with Meeting ID: 847 4819 4305 and Passcode: cdMKA3. Details: Carolyn Ferguson, Area Agency, (870) 543-6309.