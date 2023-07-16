Darius Lamar Nelson





It was a night to remember when the Saint Mark Baptist Church sanctuary choir performed at the How Sweet the Sound regional competition in Dallas in November 2013.

"Miracles are on the way, breakthrough is here today," the Little Rock-based choir sang, slowly building in volume toward the chorus. "You don't have to cry no more. All you lost shall be restored, you just have to keep the faith." By the time they reached the planned end of the song "Now," led by Darius Nelson, the Saint Mark music director, the crowd was on its feet, cheering and singing along. Even the judges, in an unprecedented move, were so inspired that they left their seats to lead the choir in a reprise of the song's chorus.

"I was just like, I can't believe this is happening," Nelson recalls during a recent interview at his church office. "It was an out-of-body experience; it really was."

With that stunning and rousing performance, the Saint Mark choir handily won the Dallas regional competition and moved on to the national event in Los Angeles, winning that one as well. They had reached a pinnacle in the history of the church's music program, one that the 51-year-old Nelson is still leading and ever pushing to reach new heights as the church's pastor of worship and arts.

Long before the choir competition, Nelson was familiar with pinnacles -- he grew up near Pinnacle Mountain in west Little Rock, off Arkansas 10, the youngest of two sons of Lee Edward and Willie Jean Nelson.

His father owned a brick masonry business, and his mother had a hair-styling salon. He says he grew up like an only child because his brother, who is 10 years older, left home after graduating from high school.

'LATCH-KEY KID'

"I was a latch-key kid," he says, adding that he lived in an area called "The Hill" near his paternal grandmother, Thelma Nelson, an uncle and several cousins. "If I would hear strange noises in the house, I would leave and go down to grandmother's house until my parents came home from work."

He tried to adapt to life as a country boy, he says, but it didn't take. He rode a horse until he fell off one day and it dragged him across a pasture. He also didn't like to hunt or fish. "I was walking in the pasture one day and I stepped down and saw this king snake; we ran into each other," he says. "I was like, this is not the life. I want to be in the city."

He did love the community where he grew up. It was at a local church that he discovered his love for music and singing, which his family wholeheartedly supported. He was especially close to his grandmother, who passed away in 1997.

"She would always tell me that she wouldn't take a million dollars for me," he says, adding that years later at a family reunion, he learned that she told all the cousins the same thing. Still, his relationship with her was special.

"When I would sing in church, I could hear her voice, just kind of rooting me on," Nelson says. "And then she would say, 'Grandson, I really enjoyed what you did today at church.'"

In addition to singing, Nelson wanted to play piano, so his father bought him one. But like riding horses and hunting, he didn't stick with it. "I didn't want to learn how to read music," he says. "I just wanted to do it because I have friends who could just hear the music and play it back."

While attending junior high school, Nelson tried learning to play the cello, but he never bonded with that instrument. Because he was a "big guy," the football coach recruited him in the eighth grade. "A little guy hit me so hard," he says. "I just saw stars, and I told my mom that was it. I wouldn't go back."

Through it all, he kept singing, finding inspiration from such popular singers as Whitney Houston and Luther Vandross. In the 10th grade, he went to Parkview Arts and Science Magnet High School where he joined the choir. While there, he won several talent shows singing popular love songs with his deep, smooth voice. Next thing he knew, he was in demand as a wedding singer. He also sang for many funerals and was part of a popular local "boy band" known as Purity.

In addition to his singing gigs, Nelson got a part-time job at Kmart, a job he chose over bricklaying at his father's business. "He wanted to teach me how to do it, but it was so hot," he says. "I couldn't concentrate."

LEARNING EVERYTHING

After graduating from Parkview, Nelson headed to Henderson State University in Arkadelphia where he was a member of the university's gospel choir. He was still in Purity, however, which required him to make many trips back to Little Rock and the commuting became too much. So, after a year at HSU, Nelson accepted a full music scholarship to attend Philander Smith College, a private historically Black college in Little Rock. He joined the college's renowned choir under the tutelage of Dr. Stephen Hayes.

"I learned everything at Philander," Nelson says. "We rehearsed every day, Monday through Friday, 4 to 5:30 [p.m.]"

Nelson's world greatly expanded as he traveled extensively with the choir, including performing for President Bill Clinton's 1993 inauguration.

"That whole experience, it just was something totally different," he says. "We traveled every weekend; that's how we raised money for the school. We would go to these different churches."

The choir learned to read music and more. "We did musical theater in our concerts," he says. "We would go from classical pieces to gospel to spirituals."

Especially daunting, but very valuable, were the "pooling sessions," he says, where Hayes would call on individual singers to perform. "He would call a soprano, alto, tenor, bass to come and sing whatever piece he taught us. It was random so you had to pretty much be ready. So, I use that now with my choir. It's horrifying to many of them, but it helps people learn better and helps you to learn not to depend on your neighbor to help you with your part."

He also learned about the works of Black composers such as Florence B. Price, who was born in 1887 in Little Rock, among others.

While his experience at Philander left a deep impression on Nelson, he also made a significant mark on the college and Hayes.

"He was one of the pillars of the bass/baritone section," Hayes says, adding that Nelson came to Philander with a lot of talent and natural leadership skills. "I think all I was able to give to him was a style that fits him. I watch him today, and many times I think I'm watching myself because he just has a certain way of communicating as a conductor that is very impressive.

"He is actually the best student I have ever had over this entire 38-year period that I've been in higher education," Hayes adds.

HELPING OTHERS

After graduating in 1995, Nelson took a job at Alltel in Little Rock just as the wireless phone industry was bursting on to the scene. While it was a good job, he says, he wanted to use his social work degree and so he joined Children and Family Services in the Arkansas Department of Human Services in Little Rock. He also started a family, marrying his first wife (they met in the choir at Philander), who gave birth to a daughter and later a son.

While working at DHS, Nelson used skills learned in college but also from his mother, who he described as a "caseworker" in her role as a hairstylist. "She said, 'When they sit in my chair, I listen to their stories. I listen to their problems, and they enjoy coming to me because I listen.'"

Although he loved helping others, the work at DHS was extremely stressful. In 2000, when his pastor at Saint Mark Baptist Church, where Nelson was a choir member, asked him to work for the church as the full-time worship leader, Nelson accepted. In that role, he became the first Black full-time worship leader in Arkansas, he says.

As worship leader, he, and a group of singers from Saint Mark, would lead worship at Saint Mark's early service at 8 a.m. and then go to their satellite church in Jacksonville and perform there. After that service was over, it was back to Saint Mark for the third service at 11:30 a.m. When the minister of music later left, Nelson took over that role, merging the praise team with the sanctuary choir.

FINDING SOLACE

During the 2000s, Nelson's career was in full swing but life at home was challenging, and it would eventually lead to a divorce. He was in the middle of dealing with that aftermath when he met Dr. Michelle Riddick, who had moved to Little Rock in 2004 from Virginia to take a job as a pathologist. Like Nelson, she was also undergoing the dissolution of her marriage. She found solace by attending Saint Mark.

"In the midst of a divorce, I vacillated between heartache and emotional numbness," Dr. Michelle Nelson says. "I went to church weekly for solace and strength. Darius' music ministry was especially impactful in my healing journey."

They ended up forming a friendship and falling in love. They were married in 2008.

"She came into my life at a very pivotal time," Nelson says. "I needed some help. I needed somebody to support me and encourage me. She is just a natural-born encourager."

Before they began dating, she left Nelson a tape of a sermon in his church mailbox before he was leaving town with his children for Christmas. The note with the tape was unsigned. "It just brought me to tears, and now I was like, 'who did this for me?' ... It took me some time to figure out that it was her that did that for me."

PRAISING GOD

With Nelson's leadership and dedication to the mission of Saint Mark Baptist Church, one of the largest churches in the state, the music program continued to grow with the choir recording an album, "Next Level Praise," in 2006, including several songs written by Nelson. They also took their show on the road for competitions, winning awards that culminated with first place in the How Sweet the Sound gospel choir competition in 2013. Saint Mark's stellar performance wowed the audience and judges, who ended up taking the lead of the choir for an extended performance. Nelson had never experienced anything like it.

"I just go and melt into the curtain because I didn't know what to do with myself," he says.

Those accolades opened even more doors for the choir, including a trip to the White House to perform Christmas carols for President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama in 2016. They also performed the theme from the movie "Frozen," a runaway hit at the time, on ABC's "Good Morning America" program. And then, in 2017, the choir recorded another album called the "Saint Mark Experience" in honor of the church's 125th anniversary.

In March 2020, life changed for Saint Mark Baptist Church as it did around the nation and world with the arrival of the covid pandemic. No in-person church services were allowed, and Saint Mark quickly switched to strictly online services, a task that wasn't too difficult because the church already had a strong online presence, Nelson says.

Nelson, along with six other choir members, began offering music for the online services, while the majority of the choir, like church members, had to stay home. "I called them the Covid Singers," Nelson says, adding that Saint Mark weathered the pandemic storm.

"One thing about Saint Mark is Saint Mark is very resilient," Nelson says. "We've been in seasons where we didn't have a pastor and we still thrived as a church. ... Our church has always been pretty resilient and strong, and people have been supportive. It's just a good church. I love it."

His wife, Michelle, praises Nelson's leadership during the pandemic.

"During the years of the pandemic, Darius and the praise team never missed a beat," she says. "They never paused. They just kept ministering -- socially distanced and through livestream, but effectively ministering, nonetheless. They sang songs of praise and encouragement not only for Arkansans, but literally for people all over the country."

Earlier this year, the full choir returned to the sanctuary and members continue to return to in-person worship as well. Because of the popularity of the online program, a virtual 10 a.m. service remains one of the three services offered at Saint Mark. It is an exciting time for Saint Mark, Nelson says, and much more work is to be done to share the church's message of hope.

"I want to do this as long as I can do it because it is a lifeline to myself and to so many others," he says. "I want to finish strong. That's my goal, if it is in 10 years or 5 years, I just want to finish strong."



