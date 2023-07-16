Eureka Springs man says Civil War monument will be his tombstone

The fourth great-grandson of a Confederate soldier said he plans to be buried under a 15-foot-tall obelisk in the Eureka Springs Cemetery.

Koltin Massie said there's room for his remains there, or his ashes.

That plan puts a kink into an effort to have what some call a Confederate monument removed from the cemetery because it's a monument -- not a tombstone marking a grave.

"I don't really feel that, personally, we have the authority to remove the monument," Glenna Booth, a member of the Eureka Springs Cemetery Commission, told the other two commissioners on Wednesday. "It is on his grave. He says he is going to be buried there."

The commission has decided to ask the city attorney to weigh in on the issue.

"We do have structures that large in a similar configuration here in the cemetery," Booth said during Wednesday's regular commission meeting. "I would like to have a legal opinion as to whether we have the authority to remove the whole monument. That's my concern."

The city provided audio of the meeting to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette after a request under the state's Freedom of Information Act.

The monument, which Massie said was installed six months ago, has two plaques on it -- honoring the Confederate States of America and United Confederate Veterans. Massie said he also intends to install plaques honoring Union soldiers.

"The names of both Union, Confederate and civilians killed during the war from Carroll County will be put on it in plaques," he said in a text message.

"He says he's going to add those but they have not been added at this point," Booth told the commission. "Right now, it's just a headstone marker with a couple of plaques on it."

The cemetery was established in 1889. It contains the remains of about 47 Confederate veterans and 97 Union veterans among the 4,600 burials there, according to a previous cemetery sexton. None of those veterans died during the Civil War.

Massie is commander of the Seaborn Jones Cotten Camp 2303 of the Sons of Confederate Veterans in Eureka Springs. Cotten was Massie's fourth great-grandfather.

Massie bought adjoining plots in the public cemetery for $500 each, according to city records.

Massie said Camp 2303 has spent over $10,000 on the monument so far. By the time all the plaques are installed, the cost will be between $20,000 and $25,000.

The monument was apparently installed without the knowledge of the cemetery commission.

"We don't know what was said during this process and by whom," L.B. Wilson, chairman of the commission, said in Wednesday's meeting. "All we know is the plots were purchased and processed by the sexton according to policy. And all we know is that the superintendent had the authority to approve the plans. Whether we like it or not, whether we knew about it or not, that was all done properly."

The commission has since changed its rules, now requiring that "permanent fixtures" other than tombstones, must be approved by the commission.

The monument has caused a controversy in Eureka Springs. At least for now, it appears to be honoring only one side that fought in the Civil War -- the Confederacy.

Two of the five cemetery commissioners have recently resigned, citing health reasons.

Wednesday's meeting became tense at times.

In response to a question about whether fraud had been committed regarding installation of the obelisk, Booth said, "We're waiting for a legal opinion. That's where it is right now. We've got three people running this whole thing. We've lost half of our commission. We don't have a sexton. We're not going to be investigating fraud and stuff like that."

"We as a commission are exhausted, everyone here," said Wilson.

Commissioner David Danvers said he wanted a stop-work order issued to keep Massie from putting any more plaques on the monument until the city can sort things out. But Booth said it isn't clear who could issue a stop-work order for a monument on a private plot in a public cemetery.

Danvers said he wanted the City Council to take up the issue, but Booth pushed back.

"I would rather see the City Council taken out of this equation," she said. "I don't like handing over control of our cemeteries to the City Council. I think that sets a precedence for the future."

"The more people you get involved, the more agendas you have to address," said Wilson.

Massie caused another stir in 2018 because he was regularly placing Confederate flags on the graves of Confederate Civil War veterans in the cemetery. Some people didn't like seeing the flags when they walked through the graveyard.

Massie said he was also placing U.S. flags on the graves of Union soldiers. The Cemetery Commission allowed him to continue doing so, as long as family members of the deceased didn't complain.

The new cemetery rules, read by Booth during Wednesday's meeting, include one stating that anyone wishing to place flags or plaques on graves not under their ownership must obtain permission from the Cemetery Commission.

"If a plot owner or family does not want the placement of any flags or plaques, they should notify the Cemetery Commission so that can be discreetly indicated on the plot," said Booth.