Fire decimates Bentonville commercial building on Southeast 22nd Street

BENTONVILLE -- A fire at a commercial structure Sunday morning at 200 S.E. 22nd St. caused extensive damage but no injuries, according to the city.

Firefighters responded at about 6 a.m. to the blaze, which was in the attic upon their arrival, and had it under control by 7:50 a.m., according to a Facebook post by the city.

The building was constructed in 2008 and contained 10,954 square feet, according to Benton County property records. It had been home to at least two businesses: Quintessential Salon and Spa and Holden Psychiatric Institute.