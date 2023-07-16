Food Safety

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Here are some recent reports:

HOLIDAY INN EXPRESS, 7800 Sheridan Road, White Hall. Date of inspection July 5. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Observed dishes being dried on a cloth on the three compartment sink drying rack. After cleaning and sanitizing, equipment and utensils shall be air dried and may not be cloth dried.

LEMUS STORE LLC, 11001 S Highway 88, Altheimer. Date of opening inspection July 7. Okay to operate, permit was given.

LYBRANDS BAKERY, 2900 Hazel St. Date of inspection into complaint July 10. No violations pertaining to complaint during time of inspection. Inspector spoke with the owner about how long they keep their deli meats after opening and slicing them and she said two days max.

ST. JOSEPH'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 412 W. Sixth Ave. Date of inspection July 11. Observation: No current health permit posted. Corrective Action: Permits are not transferable to new owners. Obtain a valid permit to operate the retail food establishment in compliance with the law. Submit a food permit application immediately.

GOOD SHEPHERD CHILDCARE & PRESCHOOL, 1021 E. Second Ave. Date of inspection July 11. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM.

TOWN PLACE SUITES-WHITE HALL, 8531 Sheridan Road, White Hall. Date of inspection July 7. Cream cheese (44 degrees F) and blueberry filling (44 degrees F) in the small cooler are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Observed a box of oranges being stored on the floor. Food must be stored in compliance with established regulations. The box of oranges were moved to a shelf during the inspection.

TOWN PLACE SUITES-WHITE HALL, 8531 Sheridan Road, White Hall. Date of follow-up inspection July 12. No violations reported.

COLTON'S STEAK HOUSE & GRILL, 8529 Sheridan Road, White Hall. No violations reported.

SUBWAY, 7401 Dollarway Road, White Hall. Date of inspection July 11. Sliced tomatoes (46 degrees F) and sliced onions (51 degrees F) in the prep cooler are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Observed capicola meat sitting on the counter top to thaw. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Food shall be thawed (A) Under refrigeration that maintains the FOOD temperature at 41°F or less, (B) Completely submerged under running water 70°F or less with enough velocity to float off loose particles down the drain and maintains the food below 41°F, or (C) as part of the cooking process. The meat was placed in the walk in cooler to thaw during the inspection.

SUBWAY, 7401 Dollarway Road, White Hall. Date of follow-up inspection July 13. No violations reported.