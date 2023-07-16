Fort Smith directors amends fowl regulation to allow more chickens, ducks





FORT SMITH -- City directors voted to increase the number of ducks and/or female chickens residents can keep within the city from 10 to 20.

A memo from Maggie Rice, director of development services, to City Administrator Carl Geffken said the ordinance required property owners to have a minimum of one-half acre to have any fowl, roosters were permitted and fowl were unlimited if a property owner had a half acre or more.

She explained the amendment approved by directors allows up to 20 fowl to be kept in a fenced rear yard and roosters are prohibited in order to reduce noise and odor complaints. Property owners with smaller lots also can have a reasonable number of fowl, she said.

The amendment originally proposed four fowl be allowed on 5,000 square feet, with an additional fowl allowed for every 1,250 square feet until the 20 threshold.

Martin proposed a change to allow up to 20 chickens on one-half to 5 acres without additional square foot requirements. Directors OK'd the change in a 6-1 vote with Directors Jarred Rego, Lavon Morton, George Catsavis, Christina Catsavis, Kevin Settle and Martin for, and Director Lavon Morton against.

The directors also debated whether to remove the number of fowl and rooster restrictions if a property exceeds 5 acres.

Directors Neal Martin and Christina Catsavis spoke about how the ordinance could affect hobby farmers maintaining nice looking chicken coops that cost roughly $10,000 and have over 20 fowl, including roosters.

Good and Settle said they fielded calls from the public asking to ban fowl ownership in the city altogether, regardless of lot size.

Morton said he wants to have a restriction so someone couldn't run a commercial farm in a residential area. He said he wants to be proactive by putting a law in place should the city have to go to court.

"They would have a case," he said. "They would say 'when I put these chickens in, these are living creatures, 1,000 was allowed. Now they're saying that I've got to do something to 900. That's not reasonable.' And we might not prevail in that."

Morton asked Rice if someone could apply for a variance through the Planning Commission if they wish to have more fowl than the ordinance allows, or if they live on a smaller lot but have received no complaints from neighbors.

"Yes. The way to seek relief from these regulations is through the zoning variance process. I can't guarantee approval, but that's the relief process," Rice said.

Christina Catsavis noted there is a maximum number of fowl allowed in the state for a residence to be considered a farm, but didn't know the exact number.

The directors unanimously agreed to table discussion and address fowl on lots larger than 5 acres at the next meeting, which is scheduled for Aug. 1.



